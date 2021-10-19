The Tennessee women’s golf team closed out match play in San Marcos, Texas, at the Jim West Challenge. Freshman Bailey Davis led the Big Orange with a top-20 individual finish.
In her fourth career collegiate tournament, Davis carded the first two under-par rounds of her career and an even-par round three for a 54-hole score of 4-under, 212. In her final round, Davis shot 3 consecutive birdies and shot even-par on the day to finish tied for 17th.
Sophomore Vanessa Gilly finished the tournament tied for 41st at 5-over, 221, after tallying a 4-over, 76 on Monday.
Junior Nicole Whiston and senior Hadley Walts wrapped up the event tied for 71st place at 18-over. Whiston collected a 6-over, 78, while Walts shot a 7-over, 79, in the third and final round.
As a team, Tennessee finished the tournament in 15th place, with an overall score of 37-over.
Next on the docket for the Lady Vols is at The Ally at Old Waverly, hosted by Mississippi State, from Oct. 25-27. The tournament is the final event slated for the Lady Vols this fall season.