Tennessee women’s golf started its season Monday at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. The Lady Vols finished 14th out of 17 schools in the first tournament of head coach Diana Cantu’s career at Tennessee. This will be the Lady Vols’ 30th season as a division one program.
Nicole Whiston and Hadley Walts led the way for the Lady Vols in rounds one and two. The junior and senior, respectively, each shot an even par (144) through 36 holes.
Senior Mikayla Bardwell who led the team with eight birdies, also tied for fifth against the rest of the field. Bardwell struggled in the second round and sits tied for 61st at 149 (+5).
The Lady Vols placed third in total pars through the first two rounds with 120. Tennessee totaled just 21 birdies collectively, second to last in the field.
The third and final round of the Cougar Classic is set to tee off Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. EST.
Individual Scores
T24. Nicole Whiston E (144)
T24. Hadley Walts E (144)
T51. Vanessa Gilly +4 (148)
T61. Kayla Holden +5 (149)
T61. Mikayla Bardwell +5 (149)
T76. Bailey Davis +7 (151)
Team Scores
Georgia, -16 (560)
Arkansas, -11 (565)
Florida, -9 (567)
UCF, -9 (567)
Baylor, -8 (568)
North Carolina, -3 (573)
Michigan State, +2 (578)
Furman, +3 (579)
Vanderbilt, +3 (579)
Clemson, +4 (580)
Miami (Fl), +5 (581)
Penn State, +8 (584)
Wisconsin, +10 (586)
Tennessee, +12 (588)
N.C. State, +14 (590)
Maryland, +18 (594)
College of Charleston, +19 (595)