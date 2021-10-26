Tennessee freshman Bailey Davis finished in the top-15 at round one of The Ally on Monday. She led the Tennessee women's golf team through the first 18 holes of the tournament in West Point, Mississippi.
Davis tallied her fourth consecutive round of par or better, carding a 2-under, 70, which positioned her tied for 13th following the opening round.
Sophomore Vanessa Gily is tied for 41st after shooting a 2-over, 70. Gily started the day sinking birdies in three of her first four holes, including two consecutive on holes 12 and 13.
Senior Hadley Walts and sophomore Kayla Holden finished tied for 62nd place, after they both carded a 6-over, 78.
Junior Nicole Whiston concluded her day shooting 7-over, 79. She sits in 67th place heading into round two. The Lady Vols are in 11th place ahead of the second round, which was scheduled to begin 11:10-11:50 a.m. EST Tuesday morning.