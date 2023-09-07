The Tennessee men’s golf team is set to begin their 2023-24 season on Friday at Tennessee National Golf Course in Loudon, Tennessee. This will be the first home tournament for the Vols in 18 years and begins what seems to be a very promising season for the program.
“To have an opportunity to go out to Tennessee National, which has done a phenomenal job of getting ready for the tournament, it's been good,” head coach Brennan Webb said. “It's good for recruiting in-state kids, as well, with the opportunity to play here in town.”
Tennessee is coming into the season ranked No. 10 nationally in the NBC golf preseason rankings and is coming off a season that included three team tournament titles and featured six top-two team finishes, which is the second most in a single season in program history. The Vols took home victories at the SEC Match Play Championships, Purdue Fall Invitational and the Mossy Oak Collegiate.
Caleb Surratt leads the way for the team as one of the most promising young players in the world of golf. He is currently the eighth-ranked amateur in the world. Surratt had the opportunity to represent the United States in the Walker Cup, which took place at one of golf's most revered venues at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. He excelled during the course of play and won three of his four matches.
Surratt is also coming off an individual SEC championship where he ran away with the competition winning the championship by six strokes and shooting a three-round total of 14 under that stood as the second-best 54-hole score and lowest ever by a freshman in SEC Championship history.
“To have it at St. Andrews just kind of made it that much more special at the home of golf and with the fans there, how much they supported it,” Webb said of Surratt. “Then to see Caleb go out and take the bull by the horns as the leader of the team, leading off those sessions when they were down all day Sunday and really be a dominating factor. He just didn't give those guys a chance and it kind of set the tone for the team.”
The team is not just a one-man show as Surratt is joined by redshirt senior Bryce Lewis – the 2022 Tennessee Golf Association Men’s Player of the Year and 2023 All-SEC Second-Team honoree. Lewis is a seasoned veteran who consistently posts solid scores. Last season, he tied the program record with 67 rounds of par or better.
Last season, Tennessee fell just short of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Vols failed to qualify at the Auburn Regional last spring due in part to an injury to key freshman Josh Hill. This injury and below-adequate play led the Vols to finish eighth.
This season, Hill is hopefully soon to recover from his injury and rejoin his team as a now battle-tested player.
Webb announced the starters for this weekend’s tournament as Surratt, Lewis, Jake Hall, Lance Simpson and Evan Woosley-Reed but mentioned that throughout the season it will be a battle between players competing for a higher place on the roster.
Tennessee will look to grow from the opportunity to compete against other teams at the Tennessee National and prepare for the SEC Fall Preview held in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 25-27. With the amount of returning players, this season looks to be a promising one for an already flourishing golf program.
“Watching these guys grow and you know we had a very talented team last year, but we were starting three freshmen,” Webb said. “... So to have them come back and show some signs of maturity and show them you know that they're learning and getting more prepared and ready to take on the expectations that we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.