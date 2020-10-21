During this pandemic, many people’s lives have been flipped upside down and their mental health has suffered as a result. For some people, life is starting to return to normal, but everyone can benefit from getting outside and active. Below are some of the easy ways to get your body moving and your mind off whatever is bothering it.
Enjoy the park
One of the simplest things to do is to get out and enjoy some time in one of the many parks in the Knoxville area and all through Tennessee. Taking some time to enjoy a nice stroll, bike ride or just even a jog though the fresh air can do wonders for the mind. The opportunities are varied and convenient for everyone to find somewhere that fits them. On opposing ends of campus, students can visit the University of Tennessee Gardens next to the Agriculture campus or the Second Creek Greenway, which leads to World’s Fair Park, tucked behind Neyland Stadium.
Elsewhere in Knoxville, one can take in Forks of the River, as well as Fort Dickerson and Adair Parks. Nearby, of course, is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with many acres of open forest within its boundaries. And since many students are taking classes virtually this semester, Nashville and Chattanooga also have their fair share of options, including the battlefields around the Scenic City and Warner Parks in the mid-state.
Golf
While golf has had the reputation of being elitist and inaccessible, it is surprisingly easy and affordable to join and is a great way to get out into the fresh air with some friends. During the pandemic, golf has been booming with many courses seeing record rounds as people are wanting to get out of the house. Golf is an activity that the allows players to naturally social distance while playing, and it allows people of varying skill and ability to play together and enjoy some quality time.
From a mental point of view, golf is the perfect way to get the outside world off one’s mind for two or four hours during a round. One cannot play golf stressed; it just will not will not end up well. Golf forces its players to calm down in order to play well.
Sometimes, the game can get stressful in and of itself, but it challenges one mentally and gets you thinking about the game, not want whatever stressor is going on in the outside world. Also, there will be shanks and miss hits and days where it seems like nothing goes, but there will also be shots that feel so clean being hit, and eventually, those long putts, chip-ins and days where everything goes right will come, leaving one hooked for the next round.
Yoga
Yoga is originally from India but has spread across the world and is a great way to center oneself while building core strength while also working your entire body. Yoga is another easy way that everyone can get their body moving and get a sweat going.
Yoga is great because it is all about pushing oneself and feeling connected to each muscle in your body. No matter if one is an expert yogi or an inexperienced newcomer, yoga classes are designed so that every person can participate.
If one wants to find a class or get involved, try your local community center or the YMCA. On campus, the TRECS is the easiest place to get involved. And if one does not want to make the trip to one of those options, do not worry. YouTube has a great library of yoga videos that fit whatever is desired. Additionally, many TV providers are now offering yoga class as part of their on-demand offerings.
Anything else active
Whatever it is, if it gets the body moving and the blood pumping, it is good for mental health. When one sits at home, boredom and worry sets in. Exercising is a great way to give your mind a break and destress with action. Get out, get some fresh air and get active. Your body and mind will benefit from it.