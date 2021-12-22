Sometimes it pays to be in the right place at the right time.
Tennessee super senior John Fulkerson went up to collect a missed shot from freshman guard Kennedy Chandler, grabbing the ball and kissing it off the glass in one motion for a tough two under the basket. Fulkerson’s 24th point of the game put the Vols up by four with 56 seconds remaining.
Thompson-Boling arena was the loudest it had been all night. Minutes prior, Arizona had stormed all the way back from down 13 at halftime to tie the game with just under three minutes to play.
That’s when Fulkerson went to work. The hometown kid put the Vols on his back, dropping 7 points in a row to give the Vols a cushion that would eventually turn into their first signature win of the young season, downing the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats 77-73.
“I think I was just feeling it at that moment I thought that I couldn’t be stopped,” Fulkerson said. “If my teammates gave me the ball I’d make the right play.”
“I wouldn’t be in that position without my teammates and coaches as well.”
Fulkerson led the charge for the Vols from start to finish, meticulously perfecting a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Perhaps his most important stat of the night was his 13 fouls drawn on Arizona players.
In total, five Arizona players finished the game with four or more personal fouls, Three of which – Christian Koloko, Bennedict Mathurin and Kerr Kriisa – fouled out of the game.
Thompson-Boling Arena erupted less than 10 seconds into the match and stayed that way for the majority of the first half. A Josiah Jordan James dunk put the Vols up 14-2 less than five minutes in.
The Vols would continue that run through the Under 12 timeout, jumping to a 22-7 lead.
“Tonight was the loudest it’s ever been,” James said. “They sustained it from start to finish, we definitely don’t win that game without every last one of those fans in the building.”
James tied his season high with 12 points Wednesday night, draining a couple of threes that could not have come at a better time for the Big Orange.
Both threes came within the first five minutes of the second half as Arizona was materializing its second half push. The first pushed Tennessee’s lead back to 8 after the Wildcats closed within 5 points for the first time since the beginning stages of the first half.
Perhaps the most dangerous Arizona became was just before James’ second three of the game. Three straight fastbreak baskets drew the Wildcats within 4 points before James ignited Thompson-Boling Arena. A Santiago Vescovi layup the following possession stalled the Wildcats’ second run.
Head coach Rick Barnes knew one of the runs from Arizona would stick.
“We knew that we were playing a very tough team,” Barnes said. “… Hard fought game, but we knew they would make a push to get back in it.”
The Vols struggled to make shots out of the halftime break, a reality that soon caught up to them. Arizona’s third and final push saw the Wildcats tie the game once with five minutes remaining and once again with under three minutes from the final horn.
The push was spearheaded by Arizona’s only senior on the roster, guard Justin Kier. Kier’s back-to-back threes put the Wildcats within one before Bennedict Mathurin connected on a free throw to tie the game.
Fulkerson’s basket with less than a minute remaining all but sealed Tennessee’s signature win of the season. When Auburn transfer Justin Powell sank the free throw to put the Vols up two possessions, the hometown kid knelt to the floor to take in the moment.
“You just gotta kind of pinch yourself in those situations,” Fulkerson said. “I’m just a kid from Kingsport that is living out their dream of playing for the University of Tennessee and winning big games like this.”
“Just taking it all in, seeing all of Vol Nation there. It’s just amazing … I was just taking a second to be appreciative of everything I’ve got here and all the people supporting me and my teammates.”