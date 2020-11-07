The Tennessee soccer team defeated No. 9 South Carolina 1-0 Friday night and clinched an SEC Eastern division championship. Tennessee finished its regular season with a 4-3-1 record, while the Gamecocks finished at 6-2.
Here are four takeaways from the match.
Division on the line
Entering the night, the Vols were in second place in the SEC East behind South Carolina. The Gamecocks led with 12 division points, while Tennessee had 10. The winner of tonight’s contest would get three points and clinch the division. With the East on the line, the Vols showed up.
It was a tight, exhilarating match. Both teams traded shots, but neither managed to crack through in the first half.
In the 49th minute, the Vols finally got to South Carolina. The score came on a corner kick from sophomore Claudia Dipasupil, and senior Wrenne French was able to finish it with a header. The assist was Dipasupil’s fifth of the season, which leads the team and the SEC.
"Every time we have an opportunity in the box, it's just making sure that whoever takes the corner is giving the people in there an opportunity to finish it,” Dipasupil said. “Wrenne had a great header into the goal and it was my service, but she gets all the credit for that."
The lone goal would stand despite late efforts from South Carolina, and the Vols clinched their first division title since 2005.
Back in goal
After sustaining an arm injury in the match against Texas A&M and sitting out last week against Florida, sophomore goalkeeper Lindsey Romig was back for Tennessee, and not a moment too soon.
Romig’s replacement Jenna Rolfe, who had not played an organized soccer match in three years, filled in nicely in her start. She earned her first SEC win in a 2-1 victory over Florida on Oct. 30. But with a division title on the line, the Vols were grateful to have the All-SEC goalie Romig back.
"Hats off to Lindsey," head coach Brian Pensky said. "She obviously got hurt in the A&M game and missed the Florida game. She was sick as a dog all week, basically in bed Tuesday through Thursday. She trained literally five minutes yesterday and went out there and had a heroic performance tonight."
Romig notched three saves in her fifth career solo-shutout, including one in the final seconds of the match. Combined with the backline of French, Abbey Burdette, Tara Katz and Mackenzie Ostrom, the Vols were able to shut out a top-10 team for the second time this season.
Turning points
With only a one goal lead, the Vols had no insurance for the majority of the second half, and several close chances from South Carolina added some extra pressure.
The Gamecocks came considerably close on several corner kicks, but the Vols recorded three clutch team saves to keep themselves in the match. Sophomore Isabella Cook notched the first save, knocking an attempt from Carolina’s Catherine Barry away from the goal line in the 8th minute.
Katz had Tennessee’s other two team saves of the night. Her second one was especially timely for the Vols, as the stop came in the 81st minute and would have tied the match.
"I'd say there were probably three turning points tonight. Both Tara (Katz) and Isa (Cook) clearing balls off the line,” Pensky said. “They stayed in their roles and their jobs and made plays on the line.”
Senior night
Before the last home match of the season, Tennessee honored its two seniors, French and Erin Gilroy. With their starts tonight, the pair has combined for 100 career appearances for the Vols.
"Wrenne and Erin led this team with amazing grace, love and toughness when needed,” Pensky said. “I think all those things add up to this being a pretty special night.”
Gilroy, an All-SEC player, scored nine goals and recorded 11 assists in her career at Rocky Top. She overcame multiple knee surgeries over the last few seasons and emerged as a leader of the offense. The Bellmore, New York native has scored twice this season, at Alabama and against Texas A&M.
French, who had the game-winning goal, has been an important part of Tennessee’s defense for the last few seasons. She served as the team’s SAAC representative in 2019 and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll three years in a row. This season, she recorded her 50th appearance as a Vol and scored her second career goal to clinch the SEC East.
“Finishing your regular season and senior year off as champions is just an incredible feeling,” French said. “And I know that this is something we will remember for the rest of our lives."
The win secured the Vols as the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. As the No. 2 seed, Tennessee has a double-bye, meaning the team will not play until Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the quarterfinals. The Vols will face either the No. 7 or No. 10 seed at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network.