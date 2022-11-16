No. 22 Tennessee defeated Florida Gulf Coast 81-50 on Wednesday as four Vols reached double-digit scoring.
Tennessee (2-1) picked up its 19th consecutive home win and haven’t lost at Thompson Boling Arena in nearly two years.
The Vols had a much cleaner start to the game than they had on Sunday and led 37-20 on the break. Against Colorado, the Vols shot just 35% from the field and 25% from three in the first half. Though they had led at the break, nothing was really going their way. The Vols looked much better against the Eagles, ending the first half 41% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.
The Vols were once again able to get to the free-throw line at a good rate, although they were a mixed bag in their 37 attempts, hitting 25 of them for a mark of 68%.
Tennessee made it a point to keep things going in the paint despite the absence of Uros Plavsic. Olivier Nkamhoua moved down to the five spot and quietly crept his way up in the box score, finishing with 18 points, which tied for first on the team along with Josiah-Jordan James.
“We’ve got to keep that hard nosed mentality,” Nkamhoua said. “ We’ve got to go out there and play our game and focus on being the best versions of us and never really worry about who we're playing—Are they good? Or are they not? As long as we take care of ourselves and make sure we come in the right way we’re really good.”
Santiago Vescovi got things started for Tennessee’s offense in a bounce-back performance. He forced two turnovers and knocked down two consecutive three-pointers in the first six minutes. He ended the night with 8 points, all in the first half.
Vescovi might have been silent for the rest of the night in the scoring column, but his impact was still felt from beginning to end. Barnes was pleased with the way he responded to a rough night against Colorado and how he let the game come to him.
“I thought Santi (Vescovi) played really well tonight. One thing I told the guys, ‘we don’t have to make shots to impact the game.’ Santi, in his own way, impacts the game in so many different ways.”
When Vescovi's scoring slowed down, James was right there to keep the pace, finishing with 15 points at the half.
It was James’ first game back in the starting lineup after missing some preseason and the Vols first game due to a procedure on his knee in the offseason.
At the break, the Vols had not allowed a single field goal in the final 6:30, with FGCU’s only points during that span being free-throws.
The Vols steadily expanded on their lead in the second half and improved to 56% from the field despite a worse mark from range.
Jahmai Mashack was the star of the half. He took a pass from Nmakhoua off a cut and put down an emphatic slam. Mashack finished with a career high 10 points, and his dunk was the spark that officially put the game out of reach as the Vols steadily grew their lead.
Tennessee had led by as many as 37 and coasted the rest of the way for the blowout win. The Vols will look to build on the win as they head to the Bahamas next week for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they are set to face Butler in the first round of the tournament.
“Now we have to reestablish who we are,” Barnes said. “We’re not gonna be able to do it on a one shot deal. It’s going to be, can we come back and do it again and again and again?
