After a slow start Tennessee’s offensive line recruiting has taken off in the last week. The Vols picked up their second offensive lineman of the week Friday, with William Griffin-Parker choosing Tennessee over Alabama and Florida.
The Nashville native is a 3-star and the nation’s 413th best player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect plays offensive tackle at Pearl-Cohn and will likely start his collegiate career at tackle but could easily slide inside to guard.
Griffin-Parker becomes Tennessee’s third offensive line commit joining Colby Smith and local standout J'Marion Gooch. The Vols will continue to target Rod Orr and Amarius Mims on the offensive line.
Tennessee now has 26 commits in its 2021 class and is still heavily recruiting a handful of prospects. How the Vols will stay under the 25-signing lineup but it’s safe to expect some decommits in the next few months.