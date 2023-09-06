Tennessee football debuted a new defensive package in the season-opener on Saturday against Virginia. The opposing team got behind the chains several times, allowing defensive coordinator Tim Banks and the Vols (1-0) to crank up the pressure.
Tyler Baron and Arizona State transfer Omarr Norman-Lott lined up on the interior with Roman Harrison and James Pearce Jr. firing off the edges. Virginia was stuck in third-and-long situations nine times, and Banks was able to tee off on Tony Musket.
“As far as the pass rush goes, that's obviously been an area of emphasis for us since we've gotten here,” Banks said. “We feel like we've got some young guys that are quickly developing at a high rate and obviously some guys that have been here who continue to grow in that role as well. We're no means a finished product, but we definitely like the start that we had last Saturday.”
Baron led the charge, wreaking havoc on the Cavaliers on the interior and the edge spot on the defensive line. He finished the day with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron has the athleticism to rush off the edge, but also get around guards and centers on the interior. The move inside was sort of natural for Baron.
“The timing comes naturally but just working on moves, kind of different steps where at the edge it may come a third step on the inside, inside it may be your first,” Baron said. “Just different looks honestly, having your eyes in the right spot. I think that’s the biggest thing.”
Baron dealt with injuries in the past, keeping him off the field. He has put an emphasis on his health this year. The senior has been in the training room consistently, taking preventative measures regarding his health.
A healthy Baron is a force to be reckoned with.
“Tyler is healthy, he's always had the potential to be one of the elite players in this conference,” Banks said. “Having the chance to keep him healthy is job number one for us and for him as well. I think as long as he stays healthy and stays with the mindset and the intent that he has, we expect him to have a tremendous season for us moving forward.”
Baron earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his play on Saturday. Pearce also recorded two sacks, both coming on third down.
It was a coming out party for Pearce on Saturday. The sophomore spent the majority of his time last season on special teams.
The next step for Pearce is to make his dominant Week 1 performance a weekly occurrence.
"Obviously we're very confident in James,” Banks said. “His growth has been great for us. We saw it last year, him starting to make some strides and make some even better strides through the spring. We're not surprised with the display he put on this weekend.
“Just like I told him, I tell you the same, nobody cares after the first game. You got to continue to put it on tape week in and week out. It's not just him but everybody on the defense. We're excited about him, that's why we recruited him. He's a great kid who's only going to get better and I think he'll be the first one to tell you that.”
