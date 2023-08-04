Emmanuel Okoye was playing basketball in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria. At 6-foot-5, he was set on pursuing a career on the court. It was his skills and athleticism on the court that gave him his start in football.
Okoye was seen playing basketball in Nigeria. Osi Umenyiora and other scouts from the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England took notice of Okoye. His raw talent and athleticism wowed the coaches, opting them to recruit him to pursue football instead.
It was an opportunity Okoye didn't pass up. He traded the socks he wore in the camp for football cleats and moved to Loughborough to learn under Umenyiora.
"He saw the zeel I had for the game and gave me the opportunity to play football in the UK," Okoye said. "I put my hundred percent into it and now I'm here."
Just two years ago was the first time Okoye stepped on an American football field. Less than a year ago was the first time he played in a real football game.
A completely different sport has had a steep learning curve. This led to very basic lessons from tight ends coach Alec Abeln and his staff.
It started in the meeting room with Okoye. Abeln drew 22 players on a board and started to explain alignments and different coverages to the freshman. "Base-level" Abeln called the first lessons with Okoye in the summer.
“(He is) to the point now, we’re starting to learn how to operate," Abeln said. "We’re starting to learn not just what the route is, but how coverage dictates what I’m doing on it. Not just understanding what my assignment on the run is, but how my technique will change. The technique piece is probably the biggest thing, just because everything’s brand-new."
Learning a sport is not new to Okoye. His athleticism has always been there, whether on the field or court, but he had to learn basketball just the same as he's learning football now.
The journey was not smooth on the court, despite his natural ability. Okoye took his learning day-by-day on the court to elevate himself to a higher level. Now he is learning day-by-day in order to be as ready as possible to play SEC football in under a month.
"Today was better, and tomorrow will be better,” Okoye said. “That’s just how I keep going, so today, if I didn’t do too well, tomorrow I’ll be better. I just keep getting better every day."
Learning techniques and plays will come with time spent on the practice field and in the meeting room with coaches. What can't be taught is the natural talent that Okoye possesses.
It was evident on the basketball court, when the NFL Academy opted to bring him to Europe to play American football. The athleticism has been evident through the first few days of fall camp, in Knoxville.
“He’s got the chance to be the most athletic guy to ever play the position," Abeln said. "I truly believe that. He is as physically gifted as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s got to continue to make steps every day. But just from a raw athletic standpoint, the ceiling is unlimited.”
Okoye played both defensive end and tight end at the NFL Academy. He was mainly on the defensive side. When he got to Tennessee, he chose to play tight end.
The decision, which Okoye says was his, was made with his athleticism in consideration. With the input of his coaching staff, Okoye decided his speed, size and skills would better be used on the offensive side of the ball in Tennessee's offense. An offense that uniquely uses its tight ends.
"He’s got a long, great football journey ahead of him," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "(Wednesday) was day one for him on the field. You think about where he was 12 months ago and where he’s at today, it’s a drastic difference in the competition and everything that he’s facing."
Okoye, like his coaching staff, realize he has a long way to go to being ready and competition at an SEC level. Okoye also realizes his own potential.
From Nigeria to England to Knoxville, his journey has not been a straight path. No matter where Okoye goes though, he mentality stays the same. Take everything day-by-day.
“I mean, there’s no ceiling to what I can accomplish, so I just keep pushing for the most I can get,” Okoye said. “I mean, I just keep getting better, as I normally do. Just keep going high, and I should get to the peak of where I’m supposed to get to.”
