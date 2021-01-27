Just nine days after Tennessee terminated Jeremy Pruitt’s contract and director of athletics Phillip Fulmer retired, new athletic director Danny White introduced the Vols’ 27th head coach, Josh Heupel.
“It’s about fit,” White said. “Sometimes that’s not just a location thing. It’s a status of the program thing, it’s a status of the roster thing, it’s a leadership thing but there’s so many factors that go into fit but at the end of the day in my assessment this is the very best fit for us. Josh Heupel is going to do a heck of a job as our head football coach and I couldn’t be more excited to have him here.”
“What an awesome day for myself and my family,” Heupel said. “I want to thank Chancellor (Donde) Plowman and President (Randy) Boyd for your vision of what you want and see in athletics and the importance that it has on campus and trusting me, and my family, to trust us to mentor and teach these young men the name of football.”
In White’s past coaching searches, he’s turned to unexpected faces and names, but in his first hire at Tennessee, White chose a familiar face in the former Central Florida coach who he hired to take over the Knights’ program three years ago.
“We had an exhaustive, exhaustive nationwide search,” White said. “I know that sounds crazy because I’m hiring the guy I worked with for the last three years. But if anything I was trying not to hire the coach at UCF. … After going through extensive candidates we left no stone unturned.”
The 42-year old South Dakota native is an offensive minded coach, marking back to his playing days where he led Oklahoma to the 2000 National Championship while finishing runner up in the Heisman as the Sooners' quarterback.
Heupel’s offense is known for spreading the ball out and going up tempo while taking shots down the field. While the former Oklahoma, Utah State and Missouri offensive coordinator has certain things he wants to do offensively, he also emphasized focusing on what your personnel can do well.
“At the end of the day you become a culmination of what you’ve done,” Heupel said. “You really do change year-to-year based on what your personnel is. That’s who your quarterback is, what’s his skill set is there. Who are the skill players around him? Whether you’re going to play in three-wide receiver sets, four-wide receiver sets or if you’re going to be in two-tight end sets. We’ve played in all of those things. It comes down to always looking at- I think it’s critical on the offensive side of the ball but it’s the same thing I’ll point out to my defensive staff and special teams staff- don’t look at what kids can’t do, look at what they can do at a high level and put them in position to have success. That is a coach's job.”
Central Florida’s scoring offense ranked in the top 10 nationally of scoring in each of Heupel’s three seasons in Orlando while ranking in the top five of yards each season. Heupel has also had offensive success in the SEC, with Missouri’s scoring offense ranking fifth in the conference in 2016 and first in 2017.
The timing around Tennessee’s firing of Pruitt and White’s search to find his replacement made it important that UT move with urgency. Heupel will now have to do a similar thing in putting together his staff in late January, long after most coaching staffs across the country have been set.
“We’ll consider staff members from Central Florida, we’ll do that, also current members on this staff, we’ll have conversation with them,” Heupel said of configuring his staff. “It’s important that we put together a staff at the right time, that we get the right people more than it is the urgency to put a staff together. But yes, you want to do it in a timely fashion.”
Heupel emphasized the need for Tennessee to recruit its own state well. With a mediocre track record of a recruiter and only limited ties to the southeast, expect Heupel to litter his staff with veteran SEC recruiters.
While the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations under Pruitt remains and will be a major story and cloud over Heupel’s program, the son of a football coach downplayed the violations and the potential of coming sanctions.
“I had a very frank conversation with every person in leadership about what transpired, what their knowledge is and what they believe is going to transpire as far as a penalty,” Heupel said. “The reason that I’m standing here today is I believe in a very, very, very bright future for Tennessee football. I believe this is a minor speed bump we’re going through. The kids that are in our program right now and the kids that are being recruited will all have an ability to play and chase championships.”
Heupel’s contract is a six year deal that agrees to pay him $4 million a season with a clause in the contract that would give him a seventh season if the program faced a two-year postseason ban or scholarship reductions of eight or more.
The Josh Heupel era begins in 220 days when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green to Neyland Stadium for the 2021 season opener.