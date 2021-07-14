Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced that nine head coaches were granted contract extensions on Tuesday, solidifying their involvement with UT athletics for several seasons to come.
Highlighting the list of coaches that received extensions are Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and Kellie Harper. The baseball, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball coaches, respectively, have seen their fair share of winning at the University of Tennessee and all received extensions through the 2026 season.
Success was plentiful across Tennessee athletics in the 2020-21 season. Tennessee was one of only three Division I schools to advance to the NCAA Tournament in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, baseball, rowing, and softball.
Other names included in White’s announcement are both tennis coaches, Chris Woodruff and Alison Ojeda, men’s golf coach Brennan Webb, rowing coach Lisa Glenn, swimming and diving coach Matt Kredich, and softball coach Karen Weekly. Weekly’s contract was extended following co-coach Ralph Weekly’s retirement from coaching in late June and runs through the 2025 season.
"First, I'd like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January,” White said. "That's a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.”
Lisa Glenn, the longest tenured coach at Tennessee, received a contact extension through June of 2024. Glenn led the rowing team to a top 20 ranking and their ninth NCAA championships berth in 23 seasons.
Both Tennis coaches saw their contracts extended through the 2025-26 season. Chris Woodruff’s men’s team was arguably the most successful program on campus this past season, reaching the final four in the NCAA tournament that later resulted in Pat Harper and Adam Walton winning the program’s fourth individual championship over Auburn in doubles play.
Alison Odjeda’s team impressed as well. Women’s tennis received a final ranking of 18th in the ITA polls, enough for Tennessee’s best finish to a season since 2011. The Lady Vols eventually fell to No. 14 Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament after besting James Madison in round one.
Swimming head coach Matt Kredich received an extension through the 2025-26 season. Kredich’s decade long tenure at the University of Tennessee is highlighted by a still active four season streak of top-20 finishes in men’s swimming. Prior to the pandemic, Kredich led the Lady Vols team to their first ever SEC championship in 2020.
Men’s golf coach Brennan Webb also finalized his extension through the 2026 season. Webb and the men’s golf program have skyrocketed since his arrival three seasons ago, qualifying for their first NCAA championships appearance since 2013. Tennessee has claimed five tournament titles under Webb.
"I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future,” White concluded. “We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations—conference and national—across all of our sports.”