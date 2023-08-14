Tennessee football opens the 2023 season at No. 12 in the AP Poll after finishing last year No. 6. It is the first time the Vols are ranked in the preseason poll since 2020.
The Vols are coming off their first 11-win season since 2001, and find themselves in the top 15 for the first time since 2016. The No. 12 ranking comes a week after Tennessee was ranked No. 10 in the USA Today Coach's Poll.
Georgia, the two-time defending College Football Playoff Champion, came in at No. 1 in the AP Poll. No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 LSU round out the SEC teams that came in ahead of Tennessee.
Tennessee defeated Alabama at home in 2022, and travel to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 21. The Vols also face off with Georgia on Nov. 18 after losing to the Bulldogs in Athens last season.
Tennessee peaked at No. 2 in the AP Poll last season before finishing No. 6 after defeating Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Josh Heupel enters is third season in Knoxville with expectations sky rocketing for the Vols.
No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M round out the SEC teams that made the preseason AP Poll. The Aggies travel to Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.
All-in-all, the Vols will face three AP Top 25 teams if the rankings hold.
After Tennessee's first scrimmage of fall camp, head coach Josh Heupel spoke highly of the defensive front.
"I feel like we are continuing to add some real depth and competition," Heupel said. "And that leads itself to real competition in practice. Who’s gonna be the first one running out? How many snaps each guy’s gonna play. But the competition on the practice field in the meeting room is a coach’s best friend. And we have that. That’s in the interior, it’s out on the edges too. The athleticism, the ability to rush the passer and not just defend the run, it’s also showing up here in training camp too. I like some of the strides that we’ve taken.”
The defense, which was seen as a weakness in 2022, as taken a step forward in terms of depth and skill. The offense may have some questions going into this season, though.
Joe Milton must take over and match the production Hendon Hooker had in 2022. Hooker led Tennessee to an offense that led the nation in production.
