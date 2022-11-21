This was supposed to be Tennessee’s year. Everything was going right and the Vols seemed destined for a College Football Playoff appearance. All they had to do was win out the season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Things had to fall their way, of course, and it was. One of Ohio State, Michigan or TCU had to lose or fall short of impressing the committee. All three struggled to pull out wins in Week 12, and Ohio State and Michigan were on a collision course. It was almost a given that Tennessee would throttle its remaining opponents, and things were looking good.
Even when everything wasn’t right and Tennessee fell to Georgia, the loss was given an exception due to the hostility of Sanford Stadium that night. The Vols re-established themselves with 66 points the following week against a solid Missouri defense and were right back on track.
It was going to be a perfect story — a revenge tour.
South Carolina was the opposite. They received loads of preseason hype and started the season 5-2, but the writing was on the wall that the team just wasn’t that impressive. Heading into the matchup with Tennessee, they were 6-4 coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida where they failed to muster up a single offensive touchdown.
The Gamecocks were going to be just another victim on Tennessee’s path to glory.
If you watched the game, you’d know that was not the case. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life — 438 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 63-38 win, effectively ending any playoff hopes that the Vols had.
There seemed to be no fight, no determination and no answers, leaving everyone who watched begging one question.
What went wrong?
The obvious answer is defense. Rattler’s stats tell part of the story, and one defensive stop by Tennessee tells another part. But even in the worst defensive performances, it was never that bad.
“We played man, we played zone. Tried to find an answer to it,” Heupel said. “But at the end of the day, we didn’t defend anything the way that you need to. And you can’t play in this league that way.”
Take the Alabama game, for example. It was a high scoring duel between the two teams, but even then, the Vol defense came up with stops when needed. From soft coverages to blown coverages, Tennessee just couldn’t get off the field on third down.
The icing on the cake was the last play of the third quarter — a third and 20 situation. The Vols were destined for a stop, right?
Wrong. After an Aaron Beasley sack and an incomplete pass, the Gamecocks ran the same exact play that they had on the previous set of downs: two crossing routes and two seams combined with an Antwane Wells Jr. deep in route. Both times, Rattler found Wells wide open both times, and both went for a first down.
There simply seemed to be no life from a team that should have had plenty.
The offense wasn’t up to par, either. Before his injury, Hendon Hooker was not at his sharpest, and it’s unfortunate that this will be the last memory of him in orange and white.
He completed an inefficient 24 of 42 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He was overthrowing receivers in a similar performance to what was seen against Georgia.
So, did the road environment get to them? Did they overlook their opponent? Did South Carolina simply play the game of their lives?
Yes, yes and yes. With each Gamecock score, hope began setting in even more that an upset was on the horizon. The crowd became involved and its team became more and more confident.
The fast and high-scoring offense that propelled them to victory so many times had failed. The speed that has kept so many teams on their heels only kept South Carolina rolling.
Perhaps if the Vols had slowed down for just one possession, it would have been enough to push the Gamecocks off their high horse and the defense would have been able to regroup.
There will always be speculation about what happened, not to mention whatever is going on with Jeremy Banks. Could that be why the defense was out of sync? His absence could very well mean nothing, but every response has been cryptic.
No matter what happened on Saturday, it doesn’t take away from the fact that this season has been special. Sure, it was disappointing, but Josh Heupel doesn’t plan for this season to be the height of his tenure at Tennessee.
“For us to grow as a program, you have to look at this opportunity and understand what happened,” Heupel said. “Let it hurt and remember that as you move forward and let it grow.”
