In college football, ultimately a win is a win. However, the quality of the win certainly holds weight.

Tennessee football (2-0) beat Austin Peay, an FCS team, 30-13. Quarterback Joe Milton showed some reason for concern, the defense showed some signs of leakage and the majority newcomers lost a chance at in-game experience as a result.

“A win? Absolutely,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Do we need to be a whole lot better? Yes, absolutely. In particular, offensively, there’s some things that we control, give credit to them too. They played well, they played hard and they forced us into turnovers and created negative plays.”

Milton’s 223 yards and three touchdowns (one on the ground) doesn’t scream “sound the alarm.” But in back-to-back weeks, teams haven’t given him the deep ball and he’s struggled to adjust.

For the last two weeks, Virginia and Austin Peay have basically dared him to beat them short with mixed results. With playmakers like Squirrel White, Dont’e Thornton and Bru McCoy all over the field, Milton must give them an opportunity to make plays.

Yes, he’s hitting his receivers for the most part and they should make the catch, but Milton’s placement has not been its best.

“I feel like it’s coming out there from the jump and execute what’s going on,” Milton said. “Not letting a moment get too big, just going out there and executing. Don’t think about anything else, just do your assignment at a high level. I didn't start my best, but it’s not about how you start, it's about how you finish.”

The offense is getting off the field as quick as it was last year but this time without points to show for it.

“At the end of day, there’s a lot of things that we can look at in the mirror, watch the video. And we have to take another step on the offensive side of the football. Some positive things on special teams and probably defensively a lot of positives but they were out there on the football field too much, certainly by the end of the football game.”

The defense was able to out talent the Austin Peay offense when it was all said and done. Aaron Beasley and the rest of the front seven played terrific. Beasley had two of the Vols’ seven sacks and five of their 14 tackles-for-loss. The biggest thing was again their ability to get off the field.

However, it was a 10-point game with nine minutes left on Saturday. The Govs nearly brought it back within 10 to close the game before a Tennessee goal-line stand halted things.

Still, as unfair as it may be, it’s a quarterback’s game — especially in Heupel’s offense. Everything begins and ends with Milton. It’s his job to set the tone for how the game will go.

Milton is an emotional player, and he looked tense for the majority of the first half. He needs to find a way to make things simpler for himself by making the easy throws.

The “three-headed monster” of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson in the backfield will continue to supplement him. Still, it’s the balanced attack that makes Heupel’s offense so lethal.

The Vols are a solid team whether Milton reaches his potential or not. There is nothing horrible about what Milton has done so far. There is still another level to be reached, however. That level could be the difference between Tennessee being good and Tennessee being great.

“Listen, the job for us is to be the best football team on the field every Saturday,” Heupel said. “You walk off the field and you see the scoreboard and you either accomplished that goal or you didn’t. We gotta come back in, we gotta learn, reset and grow from it. Certainly as we head into conference play we’re gonna need to be better than we were tonight. Are we capable of doing those things? Yeah, absolutely.”