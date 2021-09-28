Alontae Taylor was frustrated after Tennessee’s week four loss to Florida.
“We will not fall apart this year,” Taylor said. “You can quote me on that. We will not fall apart this year.”
This isn’t a random assurance from Taylor. He knows the significance of keeping a positive attitude heading into the rest of the SEC slate.
Taylor is one of the only starters left from the Mizzou game last year. Jarrett Guarantano, Eric Gray and Josh Palmer all led statistical categories for the Vols in a 35-12 victory over the Tigers. It may be a different team, but the stakes remain mostly the same: This is a must-win game for head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Here’s two things Tennessee can learn from its last matchup against Mizzou.
The season is never over
A journey back in time to Tennessee’s game against Missouri in week two of 2020 is like stepping into a completely different world.
For one, Jeremy Pruitt was still the head coach. The public view of him, at that point, was still mostly positive. Just a week earlier, Pruitt had received a two-year extension through 2025, including a $400,000 pay increase from 2020 to 2021.
It was right after the Mizzou game that everything started to go downhill for Pruitt — and the program in general. The Vols, with a promising season ahead of them at 2-0, lost six straight games after besting the Tigers in Knoxville.
This year, the Vols may be ready to turn another corner against the Tigers, this time for good rather than worse. Tennessee is still in the early stages of the season and still forming an identity on offense. The small mistakes and penalties that have plagued Tennessee still have a chance to be resolved before the Vols enter the bulk of their SEC slate.
Week five’s matchup against Mizzou is where that starts. Like last year, the Tigers are a beatable foe with a formidable offense and a less than formidable defense. Tennessee’s mindset heading into this week could be huge in determining how the rest of its season pans out.
Turnovers, penalties and small mistakes can make or break an evenly-matched game
Tennessee opens as 3-point underdogs against Mizzou next Saturday. The Tigers are looking to rebound after a back-breaking loss to Boston College in week four.
The Tigers finished last year with a 5-5 record, two wins ahead of the Vols. This placed them firmly above Tennessee in the SEC East standings.
On paper, the Vols and Tigers played a very similar game last year. Both quarterbacks had a 60% completion rate for around 200 yards.
Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak threw an interception and Jarrett Guarantano did not. That, paired with the Tigers’ turnover on downs late in play, ultimately lost the game for the Tigers.
Tennessee played a relatively mistake-free game with minimal penalties and zero turnovers in 60 minutes of play. General Neyland’s first game maxim reads, “The team that makes the fewest mistakes will win,” after all.
The Vols have failed to take that advice as of late, though. The Vols have done a good job of limiting crucial turnovers but penalties, dropped passes and miscues have kept the Vols from their true potential in the early going of 2021.
It’s easier said than done, of course, but Tennessee cannot keep hindering themselves against an evenly-matched opponent if it wants to take that next step mid-season.