TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Vols hung around for the first 45 minutes of the game even though they were not supposed to. Alabama was No. 4 in the nation and the Vols had not beat Alabama since 2006.
Still, Alabama struggled to truly separate itself from a pesky Tennessee team. A busted play early in the fourth quarter changed that.
Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley was tasked with covering Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who easily sprinted past him. No help came from safety Jaylen McCollough either, resulting in a 65-yard catch and run. Alabama scored on the very next play, driving the nail in a 52-24 win over the Vols Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“Disappointed with the outcome of the football game,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Obviously, I felt like going into the fourth quarter we had an opportunity to compete and find a way to win the football game. I’m proud of the effort and strain that our guys played with all night long. We just didn't play smart enough, in particular on the offensive side of the ball.”
For three quarters, Alabama wanted to hand the game over to Tennessee, despite outpacing the Vols 33-10 in first downs. When the second half started, Tennessee held Alabama to two straight three-and-outs, and Tennessee trailed by just 4 points as late as the fourth quarter.
Bryce Young was the separating factor Saturday night. The Heisman candidate boosted his stock, with a 371-yard, 2-touchdown night. Young also ran for 42 yards and 2 more scores on the ground. Entering the night, Young had only -2 rushing yards and no touchdowns in seven games. He was a crucial reason why Alabama finished 14-for-19 on third down attempts.
“He’s a capable athlete,” Defensive tackle Matthew Butler said of Young. “Obviously, we’ve seen similar quarterbacks and athletes to him, not only this year but in years past. I feel like we were prepared, but it’s a matter of execution.”
The game quickly turned into a typical Alabama-Tennessee blowout in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide scored 21 unanswered points to end the game, swiftly erasing any hope for a potential upset.
That upset was at the center of the Vols’ focus entering the night, despite the hostile environment of a top-4 team. Heupel trotted out regular starters Hendon Hooker, Cooper Mays and Tiyon Evans, all who were questionable before the game.
“There was no doubt in my mind we were trying to go out there and win that game,” wide receiver Cedric Tillman said. “We thought we had them.”
The result was a game that was much closer than it should have been – the Vols even led after a quarter of play. Hooker completed 66% of his passes for 282 yards and 3 touchdown passes each to a different. Tillman had a career night of 152 receiving yards – more than his first three seasons with the Vols – including a 70-yard touchdown catch.
In the end, Nick Saban and Alabama were inevitable. The Vols’ struggles on third down – 2-for-13 – and nearly 100 yards in penalties were at the crux of Alabama’s comeback. Young really hit his stride in the fourth quarter, and by that time, it was too late.
“Defensively, it just felt like in the fourth quarter, being on the field that long, they just ran out of gas,” Heupel said.
Added Butler: “We need to finish.”
Heupel has made large strides in his first season, but he still has work to do before taking down a ranked team. A bye week to focus on details and get healthy before a November road trip to Kentucky should help tremendously in that regard.
“A great opportunity to get healthy and dial in on our mistakes,” Hooker said on the bye. “Just a week for us to lock in and come together as a team.”