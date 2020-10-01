Tennessee will look to improve to 2-0 Saturday afternoon when they host Missouri at Neyland Stadium for the Vols’ home opener.
The Tigers started their 2020 campaign with a loss to No. 2 Alabama at home, 38-19. The Crimson Tide jumped on Missouri early, opening a 28-3 halftime lead before Missouri made headway in the second half.
“I know the game didn't turn out the way they wanted,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “But just watching them play, the way they play, the toughness they played with. They never quit. The physicality. Very well coached. I'm sure they're just like us; from week one to week two, they want to make as much improvement as they possibly can. So, we will definitely need to play a complete game to have a shot at this game.”
The Tigers are coming off a 6-6 season that saw them win their first five games before dropping six of their final seven. The second half of the season collapse was enough for Missouri to make a move and fire head coach Barry Odom.
After a long coaching search, Missouri settled on Eli Drinkwitz. The 37-year old Oklahoma native came to Missouri from the Appalachian State where he spent one season as head coach. Before that, Drinkwitz spent three seasons as North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator.
“He's very creative,” Pruitt said of Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. “He mixes in a little bit of option out of the gun with counter and gap schemes. They spread the ball around, they stretch you defensively horizontally and vertically. Maintaining our gaps and assignments and finding a way to create negative plays for them. Getting some turnovers, holding them to field goals in the red area.
Missouri’s offense replaces a good bit of production from a year ago. Gone are two of Missouri’s leading receivers Jonathan Nance, who led the Tigers in receiving yards, and Johnathon Johnson, third in receptions.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is gone to the NFL after a strong Missouri career. Okwuegbunam led the Tigers in touchdown receptions a year ago.
Running back Larry Rountree is the Tiger’s main returning play maker. Last season, Rountree recorded 829 yards and nine touchdowns. Rountree started his senior season with a 67-yard performance against Alabama.
Missouri is breaking in a new quarterback as well; Kelly Bryant graduated after a lone year in Missouri. Shawn Robinson and Connor Bazelak both played in the season opener with Robinson earning the majority of snaps, going 19-of-25 for 185 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to start Saturday.
“They had some pretty good things going for him in the first half,” Pruitt said of Robinson. “They had a couple of negative plays that got them behind the sticks, and if it weren't for them, they would have scored some touchdowns on those drives.”
“I thought they were efficient offensively, and I think Shawn is a guy that can extend plays. He looks like he has good arm strength. Keeping him in the pocket and control him running the football on the perimeter is going to be tough."
Missouri’s defense has been the strength of its program since it joined the SEC. The Tigers have question marks on that side of the ball, but Pruitt sees a unit with plenty of strengths.
Senior linebacker Nick Bolton is the leader of the Tiger’s defense and an All SEC preseason selection. Behind him, Missouri has questions with freshman Ennis Rakestraw starting and Jarvis Ware battling injury.
"To start with their defense, eliminating them from creating negative plays for us,” Pruitt said. “We don't need negative plays (and) we don't need to get behind the sticks. We need to be in manageable third downs. We obviously have nowhere to go but up when it comes to third down. Being able to run the football, especially in the second half, was a challenge for Alabama last week. They've done an outstanding job of doing that. They've always played tight coverage.”
Third downs were a major concern for Tennessee in its opener against South Carolina, going 1-of-12 on the down.
Many of Tennessee’s third down struggles could be chalked up to struggles from Jarrett Guarantano. The redshirt-senior struggled on third downs, but he should be confident in his ability heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Tennessee’s win over Missouri a year ago was perhaps the best game of Guarantano’s career, as he threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns.