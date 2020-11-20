Tennessee was expecting to be coming off a matchup with Texas A&M, but after the game was postponed, the Vols were gifted an extra bye week. Tennessee will be looking to have a better result than after its last bye week but standing in their way is #23/#21 Auburn, who is also looking to make a statement in the latter part of the season.
The Tigers are sitting at 4-2 but could easily, and according to some should, be sitting at 2-4 due to a handful of questionable breaks. Auburn opened the season with a sizable win over Kentucky but both teams left that game feeling at some point in the contest. Next came the 2020 edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, in which the Tigers fell flat against Georgia.
After the Bulldogs, came Arkansas, where Auburn pulled off a curious win. With the clock rolling down, Bo Nix mishandled the spike play and received an intentional grounding penalty. However, many, including Razorback head man Sam Pittman argued the pass was back. From video evidence, it does appear that the pass is backwards and it was in fact recovered by Arkansas. If the correct call was made, Arkansas would have been able to kneel out to win the game, but in truth Auburn was to win with a last-second field goal.
The Tigers would lose the following week before a similar situation would play out against Ole Miss. After taking the lead with less than six minutes to play, the Rebels kicked off and downed the ball in the endzone. However, video evidence seems to show the ball touching the Auburn returner which would mean Ole Miss would have scored on the play, giving them an almost insurmountable lead. Again, the officials saw otherwise and the Tigers again came away victorious. Auburn won the following week and has since had two bye weeks going into this matchup with the Vols.
This is not to contrast and say that Tennessee is the opposite and that is better than its record; the Vols are as bad as their record. They started with high hopes but things seem to have fallen apart after two early wins. The problems at quarterback are the most notable and have been well-documented. The problem is that Jarrett Guarantano is a redshirt senior and still makes freshman mistakes. Many have called for change as a result. If Jeremy Pruitt isn’t careful, he could lose the fanbase and his team if he continues to trot our Guarantano as evidenced by the fact that one person called into this week’s Vol Calls. At least if one of the younger guys makes mistakes, it will be part of growing.
But quarterback is not the only place where there is trouble. The offensive line was highly touted and played decent in the first two games, but after coming up with a nickname and getting haughty, they have played like a sieve at some points. The wide receivers are inexperienced but they are young so that can’t be blamed. Looking across the line the defensive backs are pone to giving up big plays and the defensive line has struggled at getting pressure on the quarterback. The one brighter spot are the linebackers but when they know the offense is unable to maintain possession, it is easy to get demoralized.
This game is honestly is the last realistic opportunity for Tennessee to finish with more than three wins. Neither the Florida nor Texas A&M games look to be likely chances for the Vols to pick up wins. A loss Saturday could also carry forward as well. The Vanderbilt game currently sits as a matchup that favors Tennessee. However, that game will be the Dores’ ‘Super Bowl’ with an opportunity to pile on their already downtrodden in-state rivals. If the Vols lose this weekend’s game in depressing fashion, 2-8 is not an outrageous record at which for Tennessee to end the season.