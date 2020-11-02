Tennessee football players met with the local media over Zoom on Monday coming off of Tennessee’s open date.
The trio of players discussed voting, a focus on fundamentals and how they can repeat last season’s second half turn around this season.
Trey Smith talks importance of voting
Senior left guard Trey Smith has been active this summer advocating for social change in America, talking at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Knoxville in June and helping organize and lead a march for equality on UT’s campus in August.
With election day being Tuesday, Smith talked on the importance of voting.
“It’s a big deal, obviously,” Smith said. “You talk about the right to vote in this country is something my ancestors and people that look like me died for that right. A lot of people have died for that right. In a way I think it’s really selfish and embarrassing that if you are a person with the ability to vote and you don’t vote. It’s pretty embarrassing when you think about the people who have died for that right.”
The NCAA added a rule this year that makes it where teams aren’t allowed to practice on election day to give student athletes adequate time to vote. Smith noted that he voted early, but that he is a fan of the new rule.
“Given the opportunity tomorrow we have the opportunity as a team and anyone who feels like they need to go out and vote,” Smith said. “That’s an amazing thing and something that should always have been in effect. It’s a great thing.”
Smith was asked about Florida head coach Dan Mullen adamantly speaking out against the rule last week. Smith said that he respects Mullen and understands where he’s coming from, but that some things are more important than football.
Bye week emphasis on fundamentals
Tennessee’s bye week came right at the season’s halfway point. As is the case in most seasons, Tennessee’s emphasis was on the basics and improving its fundamentals.
For the defense, a lot of the emphasis was on tackling after the Vols struggled on that front against Alabama.
“Back to the fundamentals,” Henry To’o To’o said. “We did a lot of it in camp, and we kind of strayed away from it as the season went on. We just have to practice it over and over and over again no matter how stressful it can be. The fundamentals will take you a long way. ... We just have to harp on it and have in depth practices with it.”
For Tennessee, the return to basics could be even more beneficial due to COVID-19. Tennessee’s contact tracing issues that sidelined over half the team this fall camp made it so players didn’t get as much basic, fundamental work before the season.
For the offense, the bye week also meant a time for everyone to get in sync and on the same page.
“We really just wanted to go back to the basics and start over and get all the execution down,” Eric Gray said. “Make sure everyone knows what they’re doing. Everyone from the offensive line to the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends know what they’re doing in the basic run game and basic pass game.”
Repeating last season’s turnaround
Tennessee’s 2-3 start wasn’t what the team envisioned, especially after the Vols started 2-0 and climbed to No. 14 in the AP poll.
The disappointing first half of the season was something Tennessee faced last season when they started 1-4, and national media members were predicting athletic director Phillip Fulmer would pull a coup d'etat to take over Jeremy Pruitt’s job by November.
Instead, Tennessee completely turned its season around winning seven of its last eight games, including a 5-1 SEC record down the stretch.
The Vols are leaning on what they learned last year to try and replicate the turn around this season.
“We’ve been in this spot before so we know the recipe to make that in season transition,” Gray said. “I think there’s a lot we can look at from last season and see where we’re at after the little change in our team last year. The same thing happened this year. We had a sit down and talked about how this is our team and we have to change the culture and make this turnaround. I think we’re going to do it again.”