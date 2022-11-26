No. 10 Tennessee secured its first 10-win regular season since 2003 Saturday night, routing Vanderbilt 56-0 in one of the Vols' most dominant performances of the season.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve won 10. That’s something that we talked about this week,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “It’s important to go finish the right way. Our guys did that.”
The Joe Milton era started off with a bang. Milton hit Jalin Hyatt on a 61-yard bomb downfield to get Tennessee inside the five-yard line just seconds into the game. Jabari Small punched it in on the next play to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game.
Milton had to step in the absence of Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina. Despite his absence on the field, Hooker has still been a player-coach figure for Milton and the rest of the team.
“The best advice he gave me for this game was just be me, keep doing what I do in practice and I feel like I played well,” Milton said.
Milton was solid for most of the night, but some overthrows led to some missed opportunities.
“Sometimes it leads to excitement, but you kind of just flush it and get ready for the next play,” Milton said.
Tennessee scored again late in the first quarter after Princeton Fant punched it in from a yard out, capping off a 76-yard drive.
Dee Williams, who has been solid as the Vols’ main punt returner this season, returned a Vanderbilt punt 73 yards to score, giving Tennessee its first punt return touchdown since 2019.
“It’s something I’ve been working hard for all season, especially coming back from the injury,” Williams said. “I’ve been preparing the right way all week.”
The Vols’ defense looked completely different than it did a week ago against South Carolina, suffocating the Commodores’ offense in the first half. Tennessee gave up just 96 yards of total offense in the first half and Vanderbilt finished the game with just 254 yards of offense.
“Defensively they responded in a really positive way,” Heupel said. “They’re a prideful group and they played a lot better football this week.”
Tennessee’s running back duo of Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright gave the Vols a pair of 50-yard touchdown runs on back-to-back drives and the game felt out of control just five minutes into the second half.
Wright got a huge 83-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to make it a 49-0 lead for Tennessee. Wright finished the game with 160 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Dylan Sampson wanted to get in on the action, and he took one 80 yards on the ground to score and make it 56-0.
Tennessee's dominance came largely from its run game, which picked up 362 yards and accounted for 6 touchdowns.
“The weather was tough tonight,” Heupel said. “I thought our offensive line took over the football game in the second half as far as what we were doing offensively and was able to create big runs.”
Tennessee’s best regular season in nearly two decades is now behind it and – though its College Football Playoff hopes are shot – it now looks to the future, while also reflecting on how far it has come.
“These kids chose to stay,” Heupel said. “They bought into me, they bought into our staff, they bought into the culture, the connection inside of our locker room, what we’re going to build inside our program and they built it. They only did that by working hard, competing together and competing for one another.”
