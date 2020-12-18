Tennessee football started off the year with high hopes but those aspirations have been unfounded through nine games. Despite starting the season with two strong wins, the Vols went on an embarrassing stretch of six defeats all by double digits. They finally got their third win but it came against winless Vanderbilt, who had less than 50 scholarship players and who will not play this week due to not meeting roster requirements.
While head coach Jeremy Pruitt says that Tennessee will go to a bowl if invited, the offseason picture is quite convoluted at the moment, so for the Vols this could be their last game and there is not much on the line beyond pride. However, they can still play spoiler for Texas A&M’s Playoff hopes.
“This game this weekend is going to be an extremely big deal,” Vols senior Trey Smith said. “You saw what happened in the Florida vs. LSU game this past weekend. Anything can change. I know (Texas) A&M knows that as well. They'll be coming in and playing with their best 'A' game to put on a great performance. In the same breath, we have to come prepared because they're one of the top five teams in the country.”
The Aggies currently sit as #5 in the Playoff rankings with the only loss coming to #1 Alabama, and it is conceivable to see Texas A&M slip in the top four slots. Also taking place this weekend is the ACC and Big Ten Championship games. In Charlotte, #2 Notre Dame and #3 Clemson could easily knock each other out. With a Fighting Irish win, the Tigers would pick up their second loss and no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff. With a blowout win by Clemson, it could expose Notre Dame’s win over a Trevor Lawrence-less Tigers as fraudulent, sending the Golden Domers packing.
In Indianapolis, #4 Ohio State sits uneasily with a 5-0 record, as it actually needed a hurried rule change from its conference to be allowed to even play in the game. A loss would surely knock the Buckeyes out of the hunt, but a win would not necessarily put them in with only six games played, but it is actually playing the games that shows a team’s merits. Who is to say they could not have suffered a similar fate to Florida if they had actually played a full schedule of games like the SEC?
Which brings the focus to Texas A&M and their need to make a statement game this weekend. This Saturday at Noon ET, there are only three games on national TV, and Aggies-Vols is one of them, featured prominently on ESPN. The Aggies will have a chance to put a final stamp on their playoff resumes with millions of people, and hopefully for them a few Committee members, watching to see what Texas A&M can do against Tennessee.
“Being consistent like we have been all season,” Aggies sophomore Isaiah Spiller Spiller told the Battalion. “Just coming out today and being focused on practice, we’ll be fine on Saturday.”