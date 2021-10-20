Josh Heupel and the Vols’ fortitude is about to be tested like it never has before.
Following a 31-26 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss last Saturday in one of the strangest, most memorable games of recent memory, the Vols are set to travel to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with No. 4 Alabama this Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
If Tennessee’s head coach can keep his team’s morale together through this difficult stretch, it would say a lot about the culture and program he is trying to build just seven games into his tenure. Heupel is confident his players are still bought in.
“I just believe in the competitive spirit inside of our building,” Heupel said. “I believe what we’re building, the effort and strain that they're playing with. The other night wasn’t perfect, but at no point did you ever question the effort and the ‘want-to.’ I believe in who those guys are and as you build a program, that’s the first place that it starts.”
Heupel’s bunch has every reason to be frustrated after the way the Ole Miss game ended. The game was filled with questionable calls — most notably a Tennessee scoop ‘n’ score that was called back after the play had ended — suspicious defensive injuries on Ole Miss’ part at the most inopportune time for the Vols, and of course that controversial spot on the fourth-and-24 play that came up a yard short.
“Obviously, that could have been a game changing play for us,” senior defensive lineman Matthew Butler said of the controversial call.
The Vols cannot, and will not blame these controversial calls for the loss, though they might be justified in doing so. Too many times, the Vols failed to stop Ole Miss, and specifically quarterback Matt Corral, on third and fourth down situations. Corral ran for 7 of Ole Miss’ 13 first downs on third and fourth down and threw for 3 more.
“But at the same time,” Butler said. “There are probably 10, 12, maybe 15 other game-changing plays that could have happened that we have to take advantage of, or even if we did them well, just be better at. You just play through those things.”
If there is any good news the Vols can take away from Corral’s success, it’s that they will have some familiarity with Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young since he is a very similar player to Corral. The Vols’ experience in stopping a play-making quarterback, or at least knowing what not to do, should help them tremendously against Alabama.
Young — the leading Heisman candidate through seven weeks — is coming off an excellent game of his own, having led Alabama to a bounce back 49-9 win over Mississippi State, after falling the previous week to Texas A&M. In the Crimson Tide’s win over MSU, Young threw for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“Of course, we are going to go in and watch the tape, watch the film on the last game he (Bryce Young) just had and put some adjustments together,” Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers said after Saturday’s game. “We are going to try to contain him in the best way possible.”
Alabama has no shortage of playmakers in the offensive skill positions. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has 744 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage, and 10 other players that have at least 1 touchdown from scrimmage. Jameson Williams is second with 6 scores, Cameron Latu has 5 and Jase MccLellan has 4.
Alabama is no slouch on defense either. Former Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o is the Tide’s leading tackler with 47 total tackles. Will Anderson Jr. has 11.5 tackles for loss, and both DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle have 2 interceptions apiece. The group will put a lot of pressure on Tennessee’s offense that is now without Hendon Hooker.
“Their ability to be different, and I say that meaning apply pressure with pressure,” Heupel said on Alabama’s defense. “Some of that being simulated with dropping ends, their ability to get pressure with their front four, their ability to fit the run game and play it at a really high level. You put all that together, they’ve been difficult to move the football on.”
If Huepel can get his team to stay competitive against Alabama, their reward is a bye week before another difficult matchup with Kentucky. The last thing Heupel wants is for the Vols to limp into the bye. But, he’s excited for an opportunity for the Vols to prove themselves.
“It’s a big test for us and one that we’re excited about,” Heupel said.