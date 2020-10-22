Tennessee will look to end its two game losing skid Saturday, but the task is a daunting one as No. 2 Alabama travels to Knoxville to renew this historic rivalry.
“The Third Saturday in October” will be played on the fourth Saturday in October in 2020, with Alabama coming into Knoxville unbeaten, including an impressive 41-24 victory over No. 3 Georgia a week ago.
Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were all drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in April but that hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide’s offense from being the best in college football.
Through a small sample size of four games, Alabama has averaged 48.5 points per game, 0.1 point more than LSU’s 2019 offense, often considered the greatest of all time, averaged.
“One of the most explosive teams in college football,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “Really, really good up front. One of the better offensive lines I’ve seen in college football probably in my career. They obviously have dynamic playmakers on the outside, two really good runners, play multiple tight ends – four or five different tight ends – and Mac Jones is being as efficient as any quarterback that I’ve seen in this conference.”
Alabama’s offense is led by quarterback Mac Jones who’s thrown for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns. The junior quarterback had served as Tagovailoa’s backup since the 2018 season before taking over for the injured quarterback last November.
Receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are back and have developed into two of the best receivers in the country. The duo has combined for 1,040 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.
Sophomore John Metchie has developed into Jones’ third receiver option recording 14 catches for 348 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Alabama has shown vulnerability this season. The Crimson Tide ranks seventh in the SEC in points per game, allowing 28.8 per contest. Pruitt doesn’t see Alabama’s defense as a weakness, claiming its pitfalls is a byproduct of the offense’s success.
“They have lots of talent up front, they’ve got talent in the back end, got really good linebackers,” Pruitt said. “They’ve given up some plays a little bit this year, but I think some of it is circumstance. If you watch them offensively, they’re scoring so fast they have to play a lot of snaps on defense, which is a little bit different. It’s probably been the same the last couple years there. They’ve scored a lot of points and done it really quickly, which is probably different than the years that I coached there.”
Inside linebacker Dylan Moses leads Alabama’s defense as one of the nation’s best linebackers. The senior bounced back from a torn ACL a season ago and has recorded 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.
“The one thing I see is that they’re technically sound and they have good fundamentals,” center Brandon Kennedy said. “One thing about them up front is they’re physical. Dylan Moses, one of their linebackers, he’s a great, athletic player that can play from sideline to sideline. He and Christian Harris, they’re kind of like twins in the way that they play. I think they’re really good, and then the secondary on the back end, they’re really good as well.”
The weakness of Alabama’s defense has been its pass defense. The Crimson Tide ranks 11th in the SEC in passing yards given up with 309 yards per game. Tennessee will need strong play from its quarterback, whoever that is, Saturday to stick with Alabama.
Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.