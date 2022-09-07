After handling Ball State with ease last Thursday, Tennessee (1-0) will go on the road to face No. 17 Pitt (1-0) for the second Johnny Majors Classic at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, in what will be a telling game for the 2022 Vols.
“This is a big game for us, obviously,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “First road test for us against a really good football team.”
Pitt was one of Tennessee’s five regular-season losses a year ago, and more than any other defeat, it was one the Vols could have won. An injury to Joe Milton allowed Hendon Hooker to take the reins at quarterback in the second quarter, and he nearly guided the Vols to a comeback. The Vols, however, hurt themselves as they came up short.
Special teams penalties and a fourth-quarter Hooker interception let Pitt escape Knoxville with a 41-34 win. Heupel knows that the loss — his first at Tennessee — will not impact their meeting a year later, but there are lessons the Vols can take into the 2022 matchup.
“Just understanding the type of game that is going to be played,” Heupel said. “They are smart, tough and competitive. The little things are going to add up to the big things that show up on the scoreboard.”
Tennessee is looking for its first win in the all-time series against a new-look Pitt team that — despite the conversations outside the program — looked for real as it took care of business in week one.
Pitt faced much stiffer competition than the Vols did in its season-opener and stepped up to the test, as the Panthers defeated a promising West Virginia team 38-31 last Thursday in the first meeting of the Backyard Brawl in 11 years.
The Panthers’ offense did not feel the loss of Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, their two biggest playmakers from 2021, as they totaled 384 yards in the win. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis did well in his season-debut, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, but Pitt made its mark on the ground.
Running back Rodney Hammond Jr. shined in the opener, rushing for three touchdowns and 74 yards while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The Panthers struggled to amass rushing yards outside of Hammond, but they did score one more touchdown from Daniel Carter.
The Vols did not have much of a chance to prove their run defense against Ball State. Tennessee limited Ball State to 74 total yards on the ground and 2.7 per carry, though one discouraging sign was the absence of pressure on Tennessee’s part. The Vols were unable to break through Ball State’s undistinguished offensive line, as they recorded two total tackles for loss and no sacks against the Cardinals.
Pitt’s potent offense, led by a ground attack carrying the momentum, is just the challenge the Vols want to face to prove themselves real competitors in 2022.
“The tempo of the ballgame we’re going to see from them will be a little bit different,” Heupel said. “Got to do a great job of being physical with the front seven in particular, but really the entire defensive unit.”
