Navy Shuler, son of former Vols’ quarterback Heath Shuler, announced his plans to transfer to Tennessee on Sunday.
Shuler was a three-star prospect coming out of Christ School in North Carolina. He started his junior and senior year, leading his squad to two state championship appearances. Shuler amassed 6,541 yards and 71 touchdowns while attending Christ School. His best season came during his junior year, throwing for 4,112 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Shuler committed to Appalachian State to play for the Mountaineers, but he redshirted his freshman year and did not appear in a game, serving as a backup behind Chace Brice. Shuler still has four years of eligibility left. He decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 10 and announced his commitment to the Vols via Twitter.
“I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love and the ability to continue my academic and athletic career,” Shuler said in a tweet. I would also like to thank all of the coaches from Power 5 to Group of 5 programs that offered me. It's been very humbling. With that said, I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me the opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It's time to return!”
Shuler’s transfer comes as a legacy signing for the Vols. His father, Heath, was a Heisman runner-up while at Tennessee and held nearly all of the Vols’ passing records before Peyton Manning came to town. His son’s transfer means that another former Vol will be around the program, something that Heupel has made a point of emphasis since taking the job.
Shuler joins a quarterback room of Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton, and Tayven Jackson. With his transfer, Shuler brings both depth and tradition back to Tennessee.