Heading into the 2022 season, Tennessee’s secondary is not its deepest area on the team. Despite this, the Vols have made the most out of its small but versatile roster.
“For the most part, the guys are doing a really good job,” Tennessee secondary coach Willie Martinez said. “It's not the numbers that we want, but they've been able to manage it. We've been doing a good job of monitoring it and we've had some success with it."
Tennessee lost some of its key units in the secondary at the end of last season. Alontae Taylor was taken in the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Theo Jackson was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, and so was Kenneth George Jr.
Luckily for the Vols, Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough are back for their senior seasons, giving Tennessee some much needed experience.
“(Flowers and McCollough) are actually on hand coaching every single play when they're not in there,” Martinez said. “That's been the biggest growth that we've made as a defense, and especially in the back end, they're holding each other accountable, which is really neat to see."
Brandon Turnage showed signs of promise in his time on the field in 2021, picking up 14 tackles in his first career start against South Carolina and being a solid backup to Jackson. Kamal Hadden also showed growth in his sophomore season and is bound to make a jump in his third season.
One of the Vols’ most versatile players in the secondary this season is Doneiko Slaughter. The 6-foot, 190 pound junior racked up 24 tackles and two sacks last season. He possesses the versatility to play in the nickel, safety or cornerback position, which is much needed on this year’s team.
"I think with his knowledge of our scheme, he is one of those guys that can play all five of them,” Martinez said. “He is growing. He is more involved, more vocal in meetings and more vocal on the field.”
Over the offseason, sophomore Christian Charles made the transition to cornerback, giving Tennessee more depth with several corners out heading into the season.
“I feel like I've handled it pretty seamlessly,” Charles said. “I would just look at it as an opportunity. We had a lot of guys out, obviously. I just use that as an opportunity to better myself from the corner aspects of the game. From playing safety before, I wasn't in a whole bunch of press-man situations. Getting these reps in the spring are really useful, really valuable."
Tennessee’s secondary is not exactly where Martinez would like it to be, but its flexibility has made it work so far, due in large part to the culture surrounding the team.
“Culture, in my opinion, really just boils down to everybody doing what they are supposed to,” Charles said. “I can look to my left and my right and know, that's my brother. We all just became very close as a unit. We are able to hold each other more accountable and that's a very big thing."