Tennessee outside linebacker and 2020 sack leader Deandre Johnson has entered into the transfer portal, Alabama.com's Matt Zenitz first reported.
Johnson started his 2020 campaign with a bang, recording three sacks and earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in the win at South Carolina.
Johnson recorded 28 tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, which tied for the team lead.
The Miami, Florida native was a senior in 2020 but is allowed another season of eligibility due to the NCAA giving every player an extra year of eligibility
Tying Johnson for team sack leader is Kivon Bennett, who was kicked off of the team in November.
Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee will now have to turn in a new direction for pass rush in 2021. Freshman Tyler Baron and sophomore Roman Harrison backed the duo up this season and the Vols' highest rated commit is weak side defensive end Dylan Brooks.