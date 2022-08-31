Tennessee has all but one of its coaches from a year ago returning to Rocky Top.
The lone loss from Josh Heupel’s year-one staff was wide receiver coach Kodi Burns, who left to accept a similar position for the New Orleans Saints. Continuity among coaching staffs is not something Tennessee has seen in recent years, with Heupel being the fifth head coach since 2008.
The return of almost all his previous staff is a testament to the culture Heupel and company are hoping to instill in a Tennessee football program that had very little before. Quarterback Hendon Hooker even went as far as calling the staff “a family feeling from day one.”
Let’s take a look at the Vols’ coaches for the 2022 season.
Head Coach
Heupel took over a decimated roster in 2021 and brought football excitement back to East Tennessee with his explosive offense. Hailing from the University of Central Florida (UCF), Heupel took over a Tennessee team that had gone 3-7 the year before. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record in his first year and instilled trust between the players and coaching staff. He took home the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award for his efforts in 2021.
Heupel also took player development seriously. Hooker grew into one of the top quarterbacks in the country in 2021 and called Heupel, “The best coach in America,” following a year which he broke several single season records, including fewest interceptions thrown (three) and passing efficiency (267.10).
Who’s New
Heupel stayed in house to find Burns’ replacement after his departure to the NFL, promoting Kelsey Pope to the role. Pope was an offensive analyst for the Vols in 2021, and his relationship with the receiver room that he formed as an analyst helped him hit the ground running immediately after being hired.
Who’s Returning
Offensive Coordinator
Tennessee’s offensive coordinator Alex Golesh followed Heupel from UCF, where he saw success running a similar high-tempo offense to the one he instilled on Rocky Top. Golesh’s offense in 2021 ran a blistering 2.99 plays per minute, wearing down defenses while scoring quickly.
Golesh’s offense, however, had a strange issue in 2021, struggling to score in the second quarter. Tennessee was first in the country in points scored in the first quarter, but 199thin second quarter points.
“You spend the offseason looking for answers,” Golesh said during a preseason media availability. “People tend to settle in and get used to (the high tempo offense).”
Golesh does not have the luxury of surprise like they did in 2021. Opposing teams expect a high-tempo, explosive offense from Tennessee this year. Although he did not go into detail, Golesh insisted that the offense had plans for whatever opposing defense threw at them, including mixing up formations or play calls.
“You got to anticipate answers to people’s answers,” Golesh said. “We have to continue to evolve and look different. We’re drastically different today than we were leaving the bowl game in Nashville.”
Defensive Coordinator
Tim Banks returns as the defensive coordinator for 2022. The Broyles Award nominee inherited a thin roster in 2021, and he ran an attacking defensive.
Tennessee’s defense is their biggest question mark going into 2022. With little depth in 2021 in combination with being on the field an average of 36 minutes a game, the tired defense averaged 29.1 points allowed per game.
Other Assistants
In the majority of college football programs, the offensive coordinator or head coach handles the quarterback coaching responsibilities. However, Joey Halzle is the quarterback coach for Tennessee. His relationship with the quarterback room is instrumental in creating the explosive passing offense we see on the field.
Rodney Garner returns as the defensive line coach. Other than his on-field role — he has a wealth SEC defensive line knowledge — Garner is important to Tennessee on the recruiting trail.
(1) comment
Great Article. Go Vols.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.