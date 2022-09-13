After making a statement with an overtime victory against a top-25 team last Saturday, Tennessee football is in a position it has not been in for years.
The Vols (2-0) soared to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll ahead of their matchup with Akron (1-1) Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. After debuting at No. 24 to start Week 2 – their first ranking of the Josh Heupel era – the Vols climbed nine spots for their highest placement in the polls since Oct. 4, 2020, when they were ranked as high as No. 14.
Though there are numerous positive takeaways from their ranked win on the road, Heupel and his coaching staff want to balance those with teaching moments from the win. Tennessee — Heupel noted especially in the first quarter — did not execute the way it needed to on both offense and special teams.
“There were a lot of positives, but there’s things — and that’s always going to be true over the course of the season — we’ve got to continue to find a way to get better,” Heupel said in a Monday media availability. “The simple things that we control in all three phases of the game, how do we continue to get better to control those in a better way?”
The Vols will host Akron in their second home game of the season — their final tune-up before beginning SEC play in a week. Tennessee opens as a 47.5 point favorite after their overtime victory and Akron’s 52-0 routing at the hands of Michigan State a week ago.
Michigan State more than doubled Akron in total yardage (496-225) and forced six fumbles, four of which the Zips lost.
In its only game to this point against a non-Power 5 team, Akron edged out Saint Francis 30-23 in overtime to open its season. Akron’s starting quarterback DJ Irons — who passed for just 123 yards in the Michigan State loss before being benched — threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 1 victory. Heupel knows the Vols need to be careful with an athletic quarterback — they were burned by mobile signal callers multiple times in 2021.
“Quarterback (Irons) when healthy, guy has the ability to be involved in the run game,” Heupel said. “Some of that is by design, some of that is on drop back, him scrambling. We’ve got to do a good job of applying pressure but containing him.”
Akron has allowed 37.5 points per game in 2022, a mark that is 113th out of 131 programs in the nation. On offense, Akron has averaged 15.0 points per game and is 120th in the country. Since dropping the Boca Raton Bowl to Florida Atlantic in 2017 — its last bowl berth — Akron’s record is 8-36, including a winless campaign in 2019 and a 2-10 season last year.
Despite what the numbers might indicate, Heupel does not take any game for granted — even Akron. With six top-25 upsets across college football in Week 2 alone, Tennessee is well aware of the consequences that can come from looking a week ahead.
“College football has always been this way, but certainly this past week and the first weekend you’ve seen it,” Heupel said. “Everyone has got 85 and they’ve got good coaching staff, so you better prepare and be ready to compete in a really good way. Your competitiveness cannot deviate from week to week.”
