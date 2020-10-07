Tennessee heads to Athens Saturday for the biggest matchup of head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s young career as the twelve ranked Vols are set to face off with No. 3 Georgia.
It’s a game with immense importance to Tennessee. Georgia has won three straight over the Vols and has been the standard of success in the SEC East, winning three straight division titles. The game’s impact could be felt on the recruiting trail with a handful of top recruits considering Tennessee and Georgia, including Amarius Mims who is set to choose between the two schools next week.
Pruitt has elevated his program out of the dumpster in just over two year as head coach, but Saturday will test the strength of what he’s built, the line of scrimmage and the physicality of his football team.
"From a physicality standpoint, we need to improve in a lot of areas,” Pruitt said Monday. “When we talk about sustaining and finishing, I just didn't see us finishing blockers, finishing runners. On the perimeter, it's not to the level we want to be at."
Georgia’s defense is perhaps the nation’s best, hosting five members on the preseason All SEC First and Second Teams. The Bulldogs are loaded in every part of the defense, allowing just eight points per game so far this season, but it’s their run defense that will be tested Saturday.
Pruitt and offensive line coach Will Friend have flipped Tennessee’s offensive line from the SEC’s worst in 2018 to one of the conference’s best in 2020. The Vols will look to run the ball right at Georgia, but that’s easier said than done against a defense allowing just 72 rushing yards per game over its last 16 contest.
“So far, what we’ve seen out of Georgia up front, they’re very big,” center Brandon Kennedy said. “I think the nose (tackle), No. 99 Jordan Davis uses his size to his advantage when going against blockers in the run game. So, our biggest thing moving forward is that we’ve got to continue being physical and execute at a high level. I think we can be successful.”
Tennessee’s red zone offense will be an area to hone in on Saturday. Vols’ quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has struggled throwing the ball inside opponent’s 20-yard line. The Vols leaned on their run game a week ago to rush for four touchdowns in the red zone. That will be a daunting task Saturday as Georgia’s defense has given up just one rushing touchdown in the past 16 games.
Georgia’s offensive line was a question mark heading into the season. The Bulldogs’ lost both of their offensive tackles to the NFL and 2019 starter Cade Mays transferred to UT. The unit struggled in its opener at Arkansas, rushing for 121 yards on 42 carries, but bounced back in a big way, dominating Auburn with 205 rushing yards.
“That’s what Georgia prides itself on,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “They want to run that rock. They’re going to do everything they can to get the running game going and they have the team to do it. They have a great offensive line, obviously Zamir White and all the backs that they have, so we just got to be honed in this week.”
Georgia’s quarterback situation has been a cluster this season between opt outs and injuries. Junior Stetson Bennett IV is the expected starter Saturday. Expect the Vols to load the box and make Bennett and the Bulldogs beat them through the air.
Tennessee’s defensive line is another group that’s made strides from Pruitt’s first season, particularly when it comes to depth. Pruitt has been critical of the unit this season and knows that Saturday is a challenge they haven’t faced yet.
"We need to be more consistent up front,” Pruitt said. “We need to play harder. We need to sustain for a longer period of time. I think we need to be tied in together with the linebackers and the outside linebackers. Our football team has a long way to go. We have to continue to work hard a improve.”
Pruitt has elevated Tennessee’s program, especially along the lines of scrimmage. Saturday in Athens will test just how much that unit is grown and whether they’re capable of knocking Georgia out of the top spot in the SEC East.