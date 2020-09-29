Tennessee’s 2019 season was turned around by a group of seniors whose careers dated back to the Butch Jones era. Daniel Bituli, Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway, Nigel Warrior and Darrell Taylor may have graduated, but the Vols still get contributions from Jones’ recruited upper classmen.
Saturday night, those contributions came from seniors Brandon Johnson and Deandre Johnson.
Despite just recording 5.5 sacks and 26 tackles in his first three years at Tennessee, Johnson recorded 2.5 sacks and six tackles in the win.
“It definitely was great,” Deandre Johnson said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. Hats off to the front seven, they allowed me to play great. I’m just thankful.”
Deandre Johnson’s strong showing was enough for him to earn SEC defensive lineman of the week honors.
Johnson was one of the few Vols not to be sidelined this fall by COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, helping him grow consistently throughout fall camp.
"Deandre's had a really good camp,” Pruitt said. “He's one of the guys that has not missed a practice. He's been here every day and it shows. He's practiced well every day. He's a guy that's been in our system for three years. He has some maturity about him, and he's really worked hard this offseason. He's got to do it week in and week out. We need him to do that."
“I’m very thankful,” Deandre Johnson said for his full fall camp. “I just had to focus on keeping my body right and socially distance. I just kept myself out of harm’s way.”
Brandon Johnson was a senior a season ago before deciding to redshirt due to the Vols’ depth at receiver. Johnson came back to earn more playing time and make a difference on the field.
The Florida native did just that at South Carolina, catching three passes for 73 yards. Two of his catches totaled 30 and 33 yards, respectively, and set up Tennessee touchdowns.
“It feels great just knowing I can help my team,” Brandon Johnson said. “That’s really what it’s all about. No more, no less. I want to help my team and that’s the reason that I’m still here.”
When a new head coach gets hired, they often times run off-players from the previous staff that haven’t played consistently or at a high level. Players have transferred away from Tennessee since Pruitt has gotten here, but not as many as you’d expect.
The first-time head coach has stuck with players that aren’t considered “his guys,” and he and his staff have helped them develop their game and reach their full potential. It’s been good for the players and even better for Pruitt, who is parlaying the improvements of upperclassmen into a seven-game winning streak.
It’s a win-streak that seemed unfathomable after Tennessee’s disastrous start to the 2019 season, but one that’s come from continued hard work and resilience.
“We just buy into coach Pruitt and what he’s telling us,” Brandon Johnson said. “It’s one of our game maxims, we put on more steam so that’s what we do. Coach Pruitt always says, find a way to win. No matter what it is, no matter what the circumstances is, I think that’s why we came out on top.”