A strong Tennessee offense returns eight starters from a year ago, including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading receiver Cedric Tillman. Combined with four returning offensive linemen, head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo offense should be strong from the first week.
From the moment he came in to relieve Joe Milton during Tennessee’s meeting against Pittsburgh, Hendon Hooker has impressed. Throwing for nearly 3,000 yards along with 31 touchdown passes, Hooker was a large part of the Volunteer offense a year ago. Hooker also accounted for over 600 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual threat ability.
“When we first got here, I watched every clip that every quarterback that was on campus had from game film,” quarterback coach Joey Halzle said. “Hendon was clearly very talented. I was excited for the opportunity to work with him.”
Once again, his top target will be senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman. A year ago, Tillman crossed the 1,000-yard mark to go along with his 12 receiving touchdowns. He sits tied for second in single-season touchdown receptions in Volunteer history.
Jalin Hyatt, who caught 21 passes for 226 yards a year ago, will look to take a step forward in the receiving unit.
“The more that you do that and the more you have prolific receivers, the more it just adds to your brand,” wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope said during a preseason press conference. “Our brand is offense. Obviously, it's the tempo. We're high-powered. It's receiver friendly. Receivers from any form of life and any shape or size can come in this offense and be successful.”
Running back Jabari Small looks to build on a year in which he led Tennessee to the second-best rushing offense in the SEC. Rushing for 796 yards and nine touchdowns, Small led the Volunteers in yards.
Sophomore back Jaylen Wright is also looking to take a step forward. He ran for just over 400 yards in 2021.
The Vols also return four starters on the offensive line. The experienced unit wants to protect Hooker better than they did a year ago when they allowed 44 sacks. Jeremiah Crawford and Gerald Mincey will both challenge for the vacant left tackle position.
“I feel good with both those guys. They're different players,” offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said. “They're both inexperienced, but they're different, so they both have weaknesses, they both have strengths.”
In the weeks leading up to Tennessee’s season opener, head coach Josh Heupel was able to get a good feel for where his offense was at.
“We were able to get a lot of real football, drive for the offense to be able to play with tempo, and see how the communication and efficiency of movement between plays (looked),” Heupel said.
With players from last season moving on and unexpected injuries, the Vols’ offense has also had to work around some setbacks over the offseason, which has just made the team stronger heading into the season.
“We've had to grow and evolve, too,” Golesh said. “And like I said, you spend a lot of the offseason looking for answers —where we got hurt, and where we hurt people — knowing that there's going to be answers to that. I think you've got to continue to evolve offensively.”
