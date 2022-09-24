It wouldn't be the Tennessee-Florida rivalry without fierce competition and dramatics. The battle between the Vols and the Gators on Saturday had both.
No. 11 Tennessee defeated rival No. 20 Florida 38-33 for the first time since 2016 in one of the biggest wins of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee career so far.
The Vols defense struggled against the Gators, but what the defense lacked the offense made up for and Tennessee found a way to win.
Hendon Hooker led the Vols with an outstanding performance with 349 passing yards, 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns despite picking up an injury in the first half.
"Hendon played his butt off," Heupel said. "He played at an elite level."
Tennessee took the lead early on a field goal, but Florida regained it early in the second quarter on a 44-yard touchdown catch from Keon Zipperer. The Vols' secondary had three chances to bring down the Florida receiver but couldn’t stop him.
The Vols’ offense made up for the poor defense, and it took them three plays and less than a minute. Hooker found Bru McCoy for a 70-yard reception on the first play of the drive, and Hooker took it in on the ground two plays later.
McCoy had the best game of his young career at Tennessee thus far, picking up 102 yards and a touchdown, a game he has been waiting to have since he got cleared to play before the season.
"I was just happy to give something to the team," McCoy said. "This was just a big weight lifted off my shoulders."
Tennessee’s secondary once against had a sloppy drive and Florida took advantage of it. The Gators converted on third and long as Anthony Richardson found a wide-open Trent Whittemore, and Richardson punched it in two plays later.
The Vols regained the lead and picked up some much-needed momentum before the half on a 99-yard touchdown drive.
Hooker found Ramel Keyton deep on a 43-yard pass to put Tennessee in good position to score. The Vols made their way 17 more yards and Hooker found McCoy in the end zone to give the Vols a 17-14 lead at the half.
"Every drive out we're trying to put six on the board," Hooker said. "That's what we accomplished tonight."
Tennessee’s momentum continued into the second half and the Vols scored on their first drive of the third quarter. Jabari Small picked up a 39-yard run after dodging the Gator defender, and then caught a 17-yard pass a few players later to score and give the Vols a 14-point swing.
But Florida wasted no time getting the touchdown back, scoring on the next drive after the Vols failed again to get a stop on fourth down.
Florida was 5-6 on fourth downs for the game.
Small answered with another touchdown to give the Vols a 31-21 lead, and the defense stepped up big on the next drive after allowing the Gators to get into the red zone. Omari Thomas ripped the ball out of Richardson’s hands and the Vols recovered.
The Vols capitalized on the turnover, and made it a 38-21 game with eight minutes to play.
The Gators tacked on two touchdowns late and recovered an onside kick with 16 seconds left, but Tennessee intercepted a last ditch effort to score and hung on to win the game.
"There's a whole lot we can do a whole lot better," Heupel said. "But the goal for us is to find a way to win each Saturday when we're on the field and be the best football team and we did that tonight."
The win makes the Vols 4-0, but it also checks off a box on Heupel's list.
"This was the next one on our journey here this year," Heupel said. "These kids competed and prepared in a great way and found a way to get a win."
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.