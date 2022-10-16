Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again.
The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006.
The Vols also received 15 first-place votes.
The ranking is Tennessee's highest since the 2005 preseason, when it was also ranked No. 3. It is the first time Tennessee has been ranked inside the top three during regular season since 1999.
The two teams ranked higher than the Vols are No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State. Michigan and Clemson round out the top five.
Alabama dropped three places with the loss to No. 6.
Tennessee will have a chance to catch its breath next week as the Vols take on UT Martin.
