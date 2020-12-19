On a disturbingly quiet day here in Knoxville, Tennessee football played what could be its last game of the 2020 season, hosting Texas A&M in Neyland. The Vols ended their regular season with a loss against the Aggies by a score of 34-13.
“We obviously went 3-7,” Jeremy Pruitt said. “That’s not what we want to do. It’s hard to compare from one school to another school, circumstances around a season, I know to some of my peers, it’s been some weeks it’s a normal year and then hadn’t been. That’s one thing I think it says about the players, that they stuck through it …”
Texas A&M finished the game with a dominating margin in the time of possession battle as they were able to control the ball for an impressive 44 of the game’s 60 minutes. The possession battle and the game boiled down to the Aggies’ ability to play within themselves and make the right, if any, mistakes.
“This team truly played a total team game,” Jimbo Fisher said. “One of the most selfless football teams I’ve been around … just so proud of our guys and what they have achieved.”
Tennessee started with the ball, with Harrison Bailey getting the start at quarterback. The Vols were able to drive down and get the early lead capped off by a 33-yard pass from Bailey to tight end Jacob Warren for the score. However, Texas A&M was able to methodically put together a drive of its own, with Kellen Mond finding the endzone on a scramble.
Early in the second quarter, Aggies’ running back Isiah Spiller gave his team the lead as he powered into the endzone for the score. On the successive Tennessee drive, the Vols fumbled, giving Texas A&M good field position to try to put a stranglehold on the matchup. However, the drive stalled inside the ten-yard line and the Aggies had to settle for a field goal by Seth Small. JT Shrout came in at quarterback on the next Tennessee drive and completed a 46-yard strike to Cedric Tillman, but the PAT was no good.
The Vols had Texas A&M stopped on third down, but for at least the third time this year, Deandre Johnson committed an unnecessary personal foul to extend the opponent’s drive. The Aggies would make the most of the opportunity and stick it into the endzone with second remaining in the half. Coming out of halftime, the two teams traded unsuccessful offensive drives before it looked like Texas A&M was about to further extend its lead with a score, but Alontae Taylor grabbed an interception and returned it out to the UT 45-yard line. The turnover was for naught as Tennessee was unable to generate anything from it.
The two teams traded possessions where neither side broke through, but the Aggies were clearly executing at a higher level. It played off when they were able to increase their lead with a dominating stretch of play from Ainias Smith that included, 38-yard and 12-yard yards. His play set up a touchdown of his own and a field goal by Seth Small. The Vols had late drive but Shrout’s Hail Mary attempt was picked off in the endzone.
The future for the Vols is a bit cloudy as the current situation around bowls is very convoluted. Pruitt said that Tennessee is preparing as if it is going to a bowl and the players seem ready for a bowl, so in the Vols’ mind, they have one game left, but it remains to be seen if that is the case.