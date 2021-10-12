Saturday will mark 4,295 days since former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin packed up and skipped town in the middle of the night of Jan. 12, 2010.
A lot of things have changed for both parties since then. Tennessee is on its fourth head coach, and it’s safe to say Vols fans have a complicated outlook on the polarizing head coach. They can only theorize what could have happened had he stayed – or rather what could have not.
It is known that Kiffin’s eventual stint at Southern Cal was short-lived, as was his time at Alabama under Nick Saban as the Tide’s offensive coordinator.
Another thing that is known – Kiffin will make just his second return back to Knoxville Saturday as the head coach of the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels.
Saturday’s meeting has the potential to be an instant classic under the lights at Neyland Stadium. Kiffin’s first game back as a head coach is one thing, but a high-powered matchup against a potential Heisman candidate in redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is sure to keep the scoreboard operator alert into the late stages of the contest.
Tennessee is looking to beat its first ranked opponent in the Josh Heupel era, something that the head man knows can be done if the fans can create a hostile environment.
“I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere this weekend,” coach Heupel said. “We need everybody in orange and white at the stadium. Be there early, be loud and make it a hostile environment for the opponent that is coming in.”
Tennessee fans have been hungry to answer the call against an opponent such as Kiffin and No. 13 Ole Miss. On Monday, athletic director Danny White backed a fan movement to checker Neyland Stadium for the first time since a 41-0 loss against Georgia in 2017.
Tennessee is 1-3 in games where fans have checkered Neyland Stadium, the only win coming against Florida in 2016.
“I’m into whatever our fans want to do Saturday night for this one,” coach Heupel said. “ … Our fans understand that (Ole Miss is) playing with tempo in their communication. We need to make it loud and uncomfortable for them.”
Tempo is what the Rebels pride themselves on, and its how they knocked off No. 17 Arkansas last week in a 52-51 shootout.
It all starts with Matt Corral. The Rebels offense has been humming with the star quarterback running the show, one that has thrown for 1,497 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Corral can get it done in the rushing game as well. His 8 rushing touchdowns is the most by a quarterback in the SEC. Hooker is third behind Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson.
“He’s a very unique talent,” Kiffin said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “We’re very fortunate. I remind our fans, our coaches to enjoy this while you have it … Knock on wood, the guy hardly ever misses a throw. That’s pretty fortunate to be around.”
Both offenses are in the top-5 in the SEC in total yards. Tennessee ranks at second with 2844, and Ole Miss comes in at fourth with 2,808.
Ole Miss averages an SEC-best 561 yards per game, as well an unmatched 46.2 points per game – also first in the SEC.
Despite its prowess on offense, Ole Miss leaves much to be desired on defense. The Rebels have the 12th ranked scoring defense in the SEC, allowing almost 33 points per game. On top of this, Ole Miss allows 432 total yards per game, also 12th in the SEC.
Tennessee has had a stronger defense than expected coming into the year, ranking sixth in both categories listed above. The Vols have allowed 21.5 points per game and 344 total yards per game.