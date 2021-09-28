Tennessee will wrap up its early-season road trip on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, while looking to get another win in their matchup against Mizzou.
The Vols (2-2, 0-1 SEC) dropped their first SEC game of the season to Florida last Saturday, a 38-14 loss that extended their losing streak against the Gators to five consecutive games.
There were some promising signs for the Vols — they even led in the second quarter — but old problems resurfaced, and the Gators scored 28 unanswered points to complete the comeback in dominating fashion.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel went with Hendon Hooker under center for the second game in a row, as he felt Joe Milton III was not 100% ready to play. Hooker showed some flashes of why the Vols are high on him — 2 passing touchdowns including a 75-yard touchdown strike to JaVonta Payton. But after the 2 scoring drives, Hooker was unable to string anything together, and left the game with an injury in the fourth.
Hooker’s status for Mizzou remains in the air. Heupel did not give an update on the Virginia Tech transfer, other than that he was not in concussion protocol. Heupel would not speak to a potential battle between Milton and Hooker, should both be cleared Saturday, meaning the Vols will have quarterback drama for the fourth straight game week.
“I’m not going to speak to situations that aren’t real at this point,” Heupel said. “So we’ll see where we’re at during the course of the week and go from there.”
Hooker’s inconsistency was far from the Vols’ most pressing issue. That was the penalties, dropped passes, overthrows and other controllable mistakes that they have dealt with all year.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to execute on the field,” Heupel said. “Handle the environment, handle the competitive situation. Throw and catch it. Things that we’ve seen those individuals do at a high level. At the end of the day, we’ve got to go perform on Saturday and finish plays.”
The good news for the Vols is that those mistakes are all preventable, nothing practice and discipline can’t fix. With a daunting SEC slate on the horizon, their trip to Mizzou is the perfect opportunity to do so.
Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) has struggled in its own right to start 2021, the biggest reason being a defense that ranks last in the SEC in total defense, behind even Vanderbilt.
In the Tigers’ loss at Boston College last Saturday, they allowed 450 yards of total offense, 275 of which came on the ground. Boston College running back Patrick Garwo, who had 2 rushing touchdowns and 433 yards to his career entering the day, ran for 175 yards and 2 scores.
Tennessee has been solid on the ground thus far, but Mizzou presents an opportunity for the Vols to assert their dominance in the trenches. Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small shouldering the load would go a long way for Tennessee and whichever inconsistent, partially injured quarterback starts.
Tennessee should be able to score enough points on that bad Mizzou defense, but stopping the Tigers’ attack will be a challenge. Mizzou is led on offense by quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie, both of whom are having excellent seasons.
Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 4 games, and Badie has rushed for 417 yards and another 5 scores. Mizzou is averaging 483 yards of total offense per game and has outscored opponents 155-128 despite a 2-2 record.
“For them offensively, everything goes through that running back (Badie),” Heupel said. “Whether it’s the run game, or being heavily involved in the pass game. The guy’s been dynamic, near the top of the country in total yards and productivity. He’s a really good football player, and wants the ball in his hands, being electric and making guys miss.”
It’s not a given that the Vols can win on the road against the high-scoring Mizzou offense — the Vols enter the game as a 3-point underdog — but if they’re able to correct the minute details that snowballed into a loss against Florida, they can stop the same collapse that burned them last season.
“Tough moments for multiple guys. Don’t let a moment define you. As you move forward, you define those moments. So your practice habits and how you approach everything you do ends up showing up.”