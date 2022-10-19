After getting the biggest win of the Josh Heupel era against Alabama on Saturday, No. 3 Tennessee now gets to catch its breath against UT Martin on Saturday at noon.
The Vols won in dramatic fashion on a field goal as time expired to cap off the 52-49 shootout, and fans stormed the field.
The Vols were near perfect in the final stretch of the game, putting together a drive down the field to set up the Chase McGrath field goal.
“You practice those things in training camp,” Heupel said. “How you want to function and operate in a lot of different scenarios. It's impossible to give those guys those scenarios every single week. Love the fact that our kids understood what we were trying to accomplish. From wideouts, to quarterback, to protection up front, able to go execute in those situations.”
Tennessee now gets ready to host in-state foe UT Martin, which sits at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Tennessee heads into the game 6-0 for the first time since 1998, when it went undefeated on its way to a National Championship. The Vols face the Skyhawks for just the second time in program history, and they won their only other contest 50-0 in 2010.
The Vols offense continues to heat up as Tennessee posted its third game of the season scoring more than 50 points. Tennessee has the No. 1 offense in the nation and shows no signs of slowing down. Despite these feats, Heupel is still looking for ways to get better.
“Obviously, from the outside looking in, everybody is excited about the win,” Heupel said. “From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at, and the challenge for us is to become our best. We are in the early stages of that.”
The game shouldn’t be difficult for Tennessee, but it presents an opportunity to clean things up before back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia.
“The reason that we have been able to play and find a way to win each week is their preparation has been good, not perfect, but been really good,” Heupel said. “That urgency, that focus, as we get our game plan and get on the practice field here in the early part of the week is going to be critical.”
The Skyhawks also present some challenges to the Vols mainly on the offensive side of the ball. UT Martin averages 37.5 points per game and 485.5 yards per game on the season.
"For us defensively and them offensively, they've put up a bunch of points, a bunch of yards here in the first half of the season,” Heupel said. “The line of scrimmage is going to be important. We got to apply pressure to the quarterback and got to be able to match guys out on the outside on the perimeter.”
Saturday’s homecoming game will garnish the return of many alumni and former players. The game will also honor the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and Pat Summitt’s legacy at Tennessee.
“It's unique too that this is a celebration of Title IX and obviously Pat Summitt and her legacy in sports and her legacy here at UT is really special, and we'll have a chance to celebrate that, too,” Heupel said. “Looking forward to that this weekend.”
