Class of 2023 edge rusher Caleb Herring, younger brother of 2022 signee Elijah Herring, announced his commitment to Tennessee Tuesday, choosing the Vols over USC, Georgia, Miami and others.
Herring, a four-star standout from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, is the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and a top-50 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings. Herring is also the No. 6 edge rusher in the nation per 247Sports.
Josh Heupel was not labeled as a master recruiter upon his arrival to Knoxville last season, but has been able to pull top prospects from major contenders in the early-going. The Vols currently hold the No. 3 class in the SEC for 2023.
Herring joins a roster of five in-state commitments for Tennessee in the class of 2023 — the eighth overall. Herring is one of three commitments to join the Vols in the past couple weeks.