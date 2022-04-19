Staff Report Graphic
Class of 2023 edge rusher Caleb Herring, younger brother of 2022 signee Elijah Herring, announced his commitment to Tennessee Tuesday, choosing the Vols over USC, Georgia, Miami and others.

Herring, a four-star standout from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, is the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and a top-50 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings. Herring is also the No. 6 edge rusher in the nation per 247Sports.

Josh Heupel was not labeled as a master recruiter upon his arrival to Knoxville last season, but has been able to pull top prospects from major contenders in the early-going. The Vols currently hold the No. 3 class in the SEC for 2023.

Herring joins a roster of five in-state commitments for Tennessee in the class of 2023 — the eighth overall. Herring is one of three commitments to join the Vols in the past couple weeks.

