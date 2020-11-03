Tennessee’s offense has been one of the SEC’s worst this season. Due to struggling quarterback play and an underwhelming run game, the Vols rank 11th in the conference in points per game and 12th in yards per game.
Tennessee wasn’t expecting its offense to be a major strength and lead the team to its goals this season. The Vols run a pro style offense that’s generally played without tempo, though Tennessee has run more no huddle this season to help wear on opponent’s run defenses. Additionally, Tennessee returned the same starting quarterback, Jarrett Guarantano, from the two previous seasons where UT averaged 24.2 and 22.8 points per game.
With Tennessee losing its top two receivers to graduation and not bringing in a transfer quarterback to compete with Guarantano, UT’s coaching staff conceded that the offense would have to lean on the running game.
The premise was strong in nature with Tennessee returning all of its offensive line contributors including First Team All-SEC selection Trey Smith while bringing in Georgia transfer Cade Mays.
The Vols also were set to return their top three rushers in Tim Jordan, Ty Chandler and Eric Gray until Jordan was arrested and kicked off the team this summer. That’s where things started to fall apart for Tennessee’s offensive game plan.
Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and head coach Jeremy Pruitt have tried to establish a power run game and without Jordan the running backs haven’t been equipped to earn those tough yards between the tackles.
Jordan was the group’s power back while Chandler is known for his straight line speed and Gray is known for his shiftiness. Without Jordan, the plan to establish a power run game has failed.
“I thought our offensive line blocked pretty good to be honest,” Pruitt said following the loss to Kentucky. “I was a little disappointed in our running backs and yards after contact. It looked like we blocked them for six and we got six. Sometimes got 5.5 (yards on the run play). We’ll watch the film and see. Eric is a guy that works hard at practice, has good character – him and Ty both. We’ll continue to try and improve in that part of our offense.”
Running backs getting the amount of yards that were blocked for has been a common theme in more than just the Kentucky loss. Gray and Chandler have struggled to break tackles all season and haven’t been able to grind out yards after contact.
With two running backs more known for their speed than power, you’d think Tennessee has seen some dividends with junk plays in the run game, that hasn’t been the case with Tenenssee’s longest run this season being just 22 yards.
While a good portion of the blame for the lack of long runs falls on a lack of creativity from Chaney and the offensive line, Gray is focused on the lack of big plays and how they can change that in the season’s second half.
“(I’m) definitely working on that. It’s definitely stuck in my mind,” Gray said. “You got to make big plays, and that’s definitely what I worked on over the break, just focusing on making big plays, keeping my feet going, and I think those big plays are coming for sure.”
Halfway through the season, Tennessee ranks eighth in the SEC in rushing yards per game. The Vols haven’t been bad there, but not as good as they needed to be with the limitations in the passing game.
The one thing Tennessee’s offense has been able to capitalize on is hitting deep passes, whether off of play action or not.
Josh Palmer has four touchdown catches on fade routes between 28 and 40 yards this season. Freshman Jalin Hyatt also showed his capability of a deep ball threat catching two long passes against Alabama, including a 38-yard touchdown.
The best part of Tennessee’s passing game is without a doubt its down the field passing. Palmer is the only non freshmen receiver that excels at getting open and making plays downfield.
Tennessee needs to lean on the down the field passing. To do that they’re going to have to trust some freshmen to play. Hyatt has seen his role increase in recent weeks and it should continue to grow throughout the course of the season.
Malachi Wideman is another freshman known for his deep play ability, but hasn’t seen much time this season. His lone catch is a 24-yarder and he brings the type of home run threat that the more veteran receivers don’t bring.
Pruitt is adamant that he won’t play a freshman if they haven’t earned it, but after two weeks to prepare for Arkansas, Wideman could see a bigger role.