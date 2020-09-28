Tennessee senior Deandre Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference’s defensive line player of the week after a win against South Carolina on Saturday.
Johnson recorded a career high six tackles in his fourth career start for the Vols.
Johnson also recorded a career high 2.5 sacks for a loss of 11 yards in the Vols’ 31-27 win on the road. Johnson’s sack numbers were the highest for a Vol since Darrell Taylor recorded four in 2018 against Kentucky.
Tennessee's defense recorded four sacks on the night, taking advantage of South Carolina breaking in new offensive tackles.
Two of Johnson’s sacks came on third down, including a crucial one in the fourth quarter that forced South Carolina into a field goal. Johnson also forced a fumble in the second quarter.
Johnson’s recognition as defensive line player of the week makes him the twelfth Vol to receive the honor.
Johnson was a big piece in the Vols’ first win in Columbia, South Carolina since 2014, and they will look to him again in their home opener on Saturday.
Tennessee (1-0) will host Missouri (0-1) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.