The NFL season is almost over with Super Bowl Sunday a few days away.
This season, numerous VFLs have been in the limelight thanks to their excellent playing on the field.
Just like they do in the NFL, let’s handout some awards highlighting some deserving VFLs for their performances on their gridiron this season.
MVP: Cordarrelle Patteron — RB, ATL
No Vol is more deserving of this award than Patterson.
Before this season, Patterson had several solid years in Minnesota, Oakland, New England and Chicago, but he was more known as a returner. This year was a far different story for the utility man.
Joining the Falcons in free agency prior to the 2021 season, the only expectation heading into the season would be that the best return man in football would elevate the special teams of the Falcons mightily. He did that and more for Atlanta.
Patterson set several career-highs this season with the Falcons, including rushing yards (618), rushing touchdowns (6), receiving yards (548), receiving touchdowns (5) and total touchdowns (11).
His season was encapsulated by several performances, including 3 receiving touchdowns versus Washington, over 100 receiving yards against the Saints and rushing for over 100 yards and scoring twice versus the Jaguars.
Offensive Player of the Year: Alvin Kamara — RB, NO
Kamara still had a stellar season despite an injury and missing four games of action for the Saints.
Although he did not put up career numbers, he still had a productive season, rushing for 898 yards and scoring four times on the ground. He also racked up 47 receptions, for 439 yards, and scored 5 touchdowns through the air.
Some of his best performances from this season were catching 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. He rushed for over 100 yards three times, including capping the regular season off with a 146-yard and 2 touchdown outing versus the Falcons.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Reeves-Maybin — LB, DET
Before the 2021 season, Reeves-Maybin was viewed more as a special teamer who saw limited time on defense in his previous three seasons. This season the Lions linebacker changed the narrative.
Prior to this season, Reeves-Maybin’s career-high in tackles was 37 and he had a total of 90 tackles. He would eclipse that season tackle total with ease.
Reeves-Maybin was named a captain before the season started and was inserted into the starting lineup starting in week five. The move paid dividends for both parties, as he finished with a career-high of 82 tackles and forced 2 fumbles and recovered one of them.
He recovered a fumble versus the Vikings, which set up at that time the go ahead field goal and recorded a career-high 9 tackles against the Rams.
Comeback Player of the Year: Darrell Taylor — OLB, SEA
Taylor missed all of the 2020 season with a stress fracture in his leg after being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
The Seahawks outside linebacker was poised to make an immediate impact for Seattle once he came back from injury. In the first five weeks of the season, Taylor was doing that and more, recording 4 sacks, which led the Seahawks at that time.
Taylor, however, suffered a scary injury versus the Steelers, left the game on a stretcher and stayed overnight in a hospital. For most players, that injury might sideline them for weeks or even the rest of the season, but not Taylor.
He returned just two weeks after the injury and finished second on the team with 6.5 sacks; he also had 37 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. The resiliency shown from Taylor to be able to come back from two injuries is why he was chosen for this award.
Most Improved Player of the Year: Marquez Callaway — WR, NO
In his rookie season, Callaway had a fine year, tallying 213 yards on 27 targets.
The Saints’ leading wideout, Michael Thomas, was on the shelf all season with a nagging ankle injury. New Orleans was in desperate need of someone to step up and fill the void left by Thomas. Callaway was their guy.
The second-year wideout racked up a career-high 698 yards on 46 receptions and hauled in 6 touchdowns.
The New Orleans wideout tallied yards and 2 touchdowns versus Washington and had 112 and 96-yard outings against Tampa Bay and Carolina.
Rookie of the Year: Trey Smith — OG, KC
The Kansas City Chiefs were in dire need of a new offensive line after Patrick Mahomes ran for his life in the Super Bowl versus the Buccaneers.
In the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Smith was there for the taking, and it turned out to be the potential steal of the entire draft.
The rookie started every game for the Chiefs at right guard, provided stellar protection for Mahomes and paved the way in the running game. He had numerous pancake blocks that surfaced across the NFL community and had people taking notice.
Honorable mentions
Jauan Jennings — WR, SF
Jennings was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, but he was never elevated from the practice squad.
The 49ers were looking for another playmaker out at receiver, and Jennings stepped into that role immediately.
He scored his first career touchdown in week two versus the Eagles and helped propel San Francisco into the playoffs, with his 94-yard and 2 touchdown performance versus the Rams.
Most of Jennings’ catches came in clutch plays, whether it was for third down conversions or massive touchdowns for the 49ers.
Josh Palmer — WR, LAC
Another rookie, Josh Palmer had a great start to his NFL career.
Palmer hauled in 33 receptions for 353 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. His first career touchdown came versus the Patriots, and his best performance came against the Raiders when he tallied 4 receptions for 45 yards and caught a touchdown pass.
Cameron Sutton — DB, PIT
In his fifth NFL season, Sutton had his best yet.
He recorded a career-high in tackles (52), interceptions (2) and games started (16).