Championship Sunday concluded Sunday night with the Rams and the Bengals earning bids to play in Super Bowl LVI.
That means no former Vols will participate in this year's Super Bowl.
Although there will be no VFLs representing the Big Orange in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, Tennessee is still highly ranked in the number of alumni who have played in the Super Bowl.
There have been a total of 103 VFLs to play in the Super Bowl — seventh all-time — and of those 103 players, 44 have won a ring, which ties Tennessee for second with Notre Dame for the most alumni with a Super Bowl win.
Let's dive into how the three remaining VFLs played in their final game of their seasons.
Jauan Jennings: Wide receiver (WR), San Francisco (SF)
Jennings ended his breakout season with a nice showing versus the Rams.
The San Francisco wideout was only targeted twice, but he hauled in both passes for 8 yards. His most impressive play came on a third-and-10, when Jennings racked up an 11-yard catch to keep the drive alive for the 49ers. He caught the ball a few yards short, but in typical Jennings fashion, he dragged a defender several yards to pick up the line to gain.
After the play occurred, Fox broadcaster Joe Buck said during the broadcast, “Troy, I’ve heard you say it a number of times, you’re only as good as your third wide receiver and they (49ers) have an emerging force in Jauan Jennings.”
The 49ers would eventually fall to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17.
Emmanuel Moseley: Defensive back, SF
Moseley ended his postseason run with a great showing on the field in Los Angeles. The 49er cornerback finished the game with 6 tackles.
This postseason, Moseley tallied 23 tackles in three postseason games, which is the second-highest in the NFL this postseason.
Trey Smith: Offensive guard, Kansas City
Smith had yet another impressive showing across the interior offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The rookie started another game at right guard and helped jumpstart the Chiefs to a 21-3 lead. His highlight came in the second quarter when he laid out a Bengals defender with vicious blocks to give his quarterback Patrick Mahomes a clean pocket to throw a touchdown pass.
The Chiefs would fall to the Bengals, 27-24, ending their season.