One former Vol continued his career year in week 13 of the NFL season, along with several other all around performances from the other VFLs.
Let's check out how former Vols performed this week, beginning with the offense.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
In his previous eight seasons, Patterson had decent numbers, but he was viewed more as a returner. In his ninth season, he has changed that narrative, becoming a true utility player for the Atlanta Falcons.
On Sunday, Patterson racked up 78 yards rushing on 13 attempts and caught 3 balls for 18 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers. Through 13 weeks, Patterson has already amassed career-highs in rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns. He has 489 yards with 4 touchdowns on the ground, and has 518 yards receiving with 5 touchdowns.
During the week, Patterson was in the headlines for the cleats he wore in week 13. The Atlanta running back wore cleats spreading awareness for “pregnancy and infant loss.” He and his girlfriend Taylor Quick, lost their son during pregnancy in 2017.
“Everyday goes by we still think about our son,” Patterson said. “You never think it can happen to you.”
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith had another excellent day at the line of scrimmage, playing every snap on offense, bullying anyone in his path. He and the Chiefs picked up a 22-9 win on Sunday Night Football against the Broncos.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
After racking up his second career touchdown in week 12, Jennings only caught one ball for 8 yards in the loss to Seattle.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
Palmer had one target, but was unable to haul in a reception in the win versus the Bengals.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway got the week underway for VFLs on Thursday night, but he only tallied 1 reception for 13 yards in the 27-17 defeat to the Cowboys.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson ended the week on a high note for former Vols, as he saw time on offense and special teams in the 14-10 win versus the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Let’s move on the defensive side of the football and see how VFLs performed.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Reeves-Maybin racked up 5 tackles for the Lions, as they picked up their first win of the season against the Vikings.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle also played on Thursday night, recording a tackle in the loss to the Cowboys.
Cam Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton racked up 4 tackles in the AFC North showdown versus the Ravens.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor tallied 4 tackles in the 30-23 win versus the 49ers.
Kyle Phillips - DE, NYJ
Phillips had a tackle in the 33-18 defeat at the hands of the Eagles.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett only had one tackle in the win versus the Jets.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman tallied 2 tackles in the 20-9 win over the Giants.
Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF
Moseley recovered a fumble in the loss versus Seattle.
Lastly, let’s end this week's Vols in the pros checking out how those specialists on special teams performed.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 6 times for the Dolphins, for an average of 48 yards against the Giants.