Two Vols heard their name called in the 2020 NFL draft while four others were able to sign contracts as undrafted free agents.
With the 2020 NFL season set to kick off Thursday night, let’s take a look at the current state of the Vols in the NFL.
AFC East
TE Jason Croom (80) Buffalo Bills (practice squad) - Croom spent the entirety of the 2019 season on injured reserve. While he did not make the 53-man roster, the Bills did add him to their practice squad for the 2020 season.
FB Jakob Johnson (47) New England Patriots – Johnson has been a mainstay in the Patriots’ practice squad over the past season after being signed as a free agent from the NFL international player pathway program in early 2019. Johnson made the 53-man roster to start the 2020 season and will look to solidify himself as a key player.
WR Josh Malone (83) New York Jets (practice squad) – Malone spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Jets’ practice squad after being waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was waived by the Jets on Saturday afternoon before being resigned to a practice squad position on Sunday.
DE Kyle Phillips (98) New York Jets – Phillips was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He totaled 39 tackles, one and a half sacks, and one pass breakup his rookie season. The Jets will need Phillips to provide depth on the defensive line in 2020.
AFC North
LS Morgan Cox (46) Baltimore Ravens – Cox made his third Pro Bowl in 2019. In 2020 expect him to be just as good for the Ravens.
S Nigel Warrior (39) Baltimore Ravens (practice squad) – Warrior had an impressive senior season that earned him All-SEC first-team honors. He impressed in camp as an undrafted free agent but ultimately didn’t make the 53-man roster. Warrior did, however, make the practice squad.
DT Reginald “Khalil” McKenzie (69) Cincinnati Bengals (practice squad) – After being drafted by the Chiefs in 2018, McKenzie had a short stint in the XFL and with the Seattle Seahawks before the Bengals brought him in last month. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he did earn himself a spot on the practice squad for the upcoming season.
Cleveland Browns – NONE
DB Cameron Sutton (20) Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton has been a strong contributor in his first few seasons with the Steelers. In the final year of his rookie contract, Sutton will to continue to grow and show his worth.
NT Daniel McCullers (93) Pittsburgh Steelers (practice squad) – McCullers was released on Saturday before being resigned to the practice squad on Sunday. He has been with the Steelers for all six seasons of his NFL career.
QB Joshua Dobbs (5) Pittsburgh Steelers– Dobbs was traded by the Steelers to Jacksonville in 2019 but was released by Jacksonville on Saturday before the Steelers resigned him on Sunday.
P Dustin Colquitt Pittsburgh Steelers – Colquitt was signed to a one year deal on Monday. He was released by the Chiefs in April after spending the first 15 seasons of his career in Kansas City.
AFC South
OG Zach Fulton (73) Houston Texans – Fulton spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs before signing with the Texans in 2018 where he has been a starting offensive guard for the past two years.
Indianapolis Colts – NONE
Jacksonville Jaguars – NONE
Tennessee Titans – NONE
AFC West
ILB Alexander Johnson (45) Denver Broncos – Johnson was a breakout star with the Broncos in 2019 totaling 88 tackles, one and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles. In 2020 Johnson will be one of the focal points of the Broncos’ Defense.
OT Ja’Wuan James (70) Denver Broncos (opted out of 2020 season) – James has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns after the birth of his son earlier this year. Before the 2019 season, James signed a four year deal with the Broncos but was plagued by a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for most of the season.
DE Kendall Vickers (78) Las Vegas Raiders – Vickers had 12 tackles and two sacks in 12 games for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian football league in 2019. His season in the CFL was enough for the Raiders to sign him in January before ultimately making the Raiders’ 53-man roster on Sunday.
TE Jason Witten (82) Las Vegas Raiders – Witten signed with the Raiders for the 2020 season, After coming out of retirement in 2019 to play with the Dallas Cowboys. This will be the first time in Witten’s 16 year NFL career he will take the field for a team other than the Cowboys.
NFC East
DE Derek Barnett (96) Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett has been a constant force in Eagles defense since he was drafted in 2017 with 84 tackles, 79 quarterback pressures, and 14 sacks in 35 career games. In 2020 the Eagles will be looking for Barnett to have a constant presence in the opponent's backfield.
DT Malik Jackson (97) Philadelphia Eagles – Jackson has had a solid NFL career with the Broncos and Jaguars respectively. However, his time with the Eagles got off to an awful start after he suffered a season-ending injury in early 2019. Jackson will try to return to his Pro Bowl form in 2020.
Dallas Cowboys – NONE
New York Giants – NONE
Washington Football Team – NONE
NFC North
WR Cordarrelle Patterson (84) Chicago Bears – Patterson has become one of the best kick returners in NFL history with a return average of 29.9 yards which is second in NFL history behind Gale Sayers. Patterson has been getting some snaps at running back during the Bears’ preseason.
QB Tyler Bray (9) Chicago Bears (practice squad) - Bray has been an important veteran member of the Bears quarterback room for the past two years. 2020 will be more of the same as Bray was once again signed to the Bears’ practice squad.
CB Justin Coleman (27) Detroit Lions – Coleman has become one of the best nickels in the NFL after being undrafted in 2015. In 2019 he tallied 51 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and one interception with the Lions. Coleman will be instrumental to the Lions’ success in 2020.
OLB Jaleen Reeves-Maybin (44) Detroit Lions – Reeves-Maybin has made himself a vital member of the Lions special teams since he was drafted in 2017. 2020 will be a make or break season for Reeves-Maybin as he is in the final year of his rookie contract.
P Britton Colquitt (2) Minnesota Vikings – Colquitt was released by the Browns during the 2019 preseason before being signed by Minnesota Vikings. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2019 with a net punting average of 42.6 yards.
Green Bay Packers – NONE
NFC South
TE Luke Stocker (88) Atlanta Falcons – Stocker is back with the Falcons after being released in March. He will be one of three tight ends on the roster and will be the Falcons’ main blocking tight end in 2020.
P Michael Palardy (5) Carolina Panthers (torn ACL, Out for the Season) – Palardy has been with the Panthers for four seasons and averaged a career-best 46 yards per punt in 2019. Palardy will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL.
RB Alvin Kamara (41) New Orleans Saints – Kamara has been a breakout star since his rookie of the year win in 2017 along with his two trips to the Pro Bowl. Going into the final year of his rookie contract, the only question surrounding Kamara is if he will be traded if a contract extension with the Saints can not be worked out.
DT Shy Tuttle (99) New Orleans Saints – Tuttle was an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was able to make the Saints 53-man roster and become an important rotation piece on the defensive line in his rookie season. 2020 will be an opportunity for Tuttle to try and prove he deserves a bigger role with the Saints.
WR Marquez Callaway (12) New Orleans Saints – After signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Callaway was able to show his ability as a receiver and as a kick returner. Callaway was so impressive that even without the opportunity to play preseason games he earned a spot on the Saints’ 53-man roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NONE
AFC West
LB Daniel Bituli (49) Los Angeles Rams (practice squad) – Bituli was the leader of the Vols defense in 2019 and was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He, like a few of his former teammates, was released on Saturday before being signed to the Rams’ practice squad on Sunday.
CB Emmanuel Mosley (41) San Francisco 49ers – After going undrafted in 2018, Mosley quickly became a key member of the 49ers’ defense. He was one of the driving forces that lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance last season.
WR Jauan Jennings (81) San Francisco 49ers (practice squad) – Jennings was one of the best possession receivers in the NCAA during his senior season which was enough for the 49ers to draft him in the seventh round in 2020. After a long competition during training camp Jennings was cut from the 53-man roster before being signed to the 49ers’ practice squad.
DE/OLB Darrell Taylor (58) Seattle Seahawks (Non-Football injury list/ out at least a minimum of 8 games) – After an impressive junior and senior season which saw Taylor tally 16.5 sacks, Taylor’s impressive numbers lead to the Seahawks’ drafting him the 48th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Taylor will start the 2020 season on the Non-Football Injury list as he recovers from an off-season leg surgery.