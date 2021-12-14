In this week's Vols in the pros, numerous VFLs scored touchdowns, filled up the stat sheet and made crucial plays for their team in tight ball games.
Let’s see how former Vols performed in week 14 beginning with the offense.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
Kamara missed the previous four games due to a knee injury, but he made his return Sunday versus the Jets and helped the Saints snap a five-game losing streak.
The Saints tailback racked up 120 yards on the ground on 27 carries and scored a touchdown. He also snagged 4 catches for 25 yards in the 30-9 win against the Jets.
Kamara raised his career reception total to 362 after his performance on Sunday, which is a record for the most receptions by a running back in their first five seasons in NFL history.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
Palmer had a career afternoon in the Chargers win over the Giants.
The rookie tallied a career-high in targets, receptions and yards. He finished the game with 7 targets, hauling in 5 of them for 66 yards. Palmer also recorded his second career touchdown in the 37-21 win.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Along with his former teammate, Jennings put up career-highs versus the Bengals.
The 49er wideout picked up a career-high in targets, receptions and yards. Jennings received 5 targets, snagging 3 of them for 46 yards.
The best play from Jennings came in OT with the 49ers down three, and he made an incredible back shoulder catch to continue to drive, and set up the game winning touchdown in the 26-23 win.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
Patterson cleared the goal line for the tenth total time this season on Sunday versus the Panthers.
He scored the touchdown on the ground, and finished the game with 58 yards rushing on 16 attempts. The Atlanta running back also hauled in 2 receptions for a yard in the 29-21 win.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway hauled in 2 catches for 34 yards in the victory over the Jets.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith continues to bulldoze over his competition, playing every snap on offense in the blowout 48-9 win over the Raiders.
Now let’s check out how VFLs performed on defense.
Darrell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor continues to lead the pass rush on the Seattle defense.
He tallied his team leading sixth sack in the 33-13 win over the Texans. Taylor also finished the game with another tackle and 2 quarterback hits.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Reeves-Maybin picked up 5 tackles in the 38-10 defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
The New Orleans defensive tackle recorded 3 tackles in the win over the Jets.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson saw snaps on defense and special teams, but did not record a stat for the stat sheet.
Kyle Phillips - DE, NYJ
Phillips racked up his first sack of the season in the loss to the Saints. He also had 3 tackles, one of those for a loss and a quarterback hit.
Cam Sutton - DE, PIT
Sutton began the week for former Vols on Thursday night and recorded 4 tackles and a pass breakup in the 36-28 loss to the Vikings.
Let’s conclude this week's Vols in the pros with those specialists on special teams.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox had another productive week snapping the ball for the Titans in the 20-0 win over the Jaguars.