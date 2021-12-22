In week 15 of the NFL season, games were moved around due to COVID-19 and rosters were shaken up.
One thing stayed constant – former Vols performed at a high level.
Let’s begin this week's Vols in the pros with the offensive players.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings continues to cement himself in the 49ers receiving core.
He received a career-high in targets with six and caught three of them for 28 yards. He also hauled in his third career touchdown in the 31-13 win over the Falcons.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway had himself a productive day against the Buccaneers.
The Saints wideout recorded a career-high in receiving yards with 112 on his second most receptions in his career with 6.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
Kamara was boggled up by the Buccaneers defense on Sunday night.
The Saint tailback tallied only 18 yards on the ground on 11 attempts. He also caught 2 passes for 13 yards in the 9-0 win over Tampa Bay.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
Patterson had an off day versus the 49ers.
The Atlanta running back racked up 18 yards on 11 attempts and had 2 receptions for 5 yards in the loss to San Francisco.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
After his career day in week 14, Palmer only had one reception for 15 yards against the Chiefs on Thursday night.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson did not record a stat on offense for the Patriots, but he recorded a tackle on special teams in the 27-17 loss to the Colts.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith played every snap on offense for the Chiefs in the 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.
Now let’s move on to the defense.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET
Reeves-Maybin racked up 5 tackles in the upset 30-12 win over the Cardinals.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett participated in the first Tuesday night game of the season against Washington and recorded 3 tackles in the 27-17 win.
Darell Taylor - OLB, SEA
Taylor also had a Tuesday night affair with the Rams and racked up 2 tackles in the 20-10 loss.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman recorded 2 tackles for the Dolphins in the 31-24 win over the Jets.
Kyle Phillips - DE, NYJ
Phillips saw time on defense but did not record a stat for the Jets in the loss to the Dolphins.
Cameron Sutton - DB, PIT
Sutton tallied 3 tackles in the 19-13 win over the Titans.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
Tuttle racked up 2 tackles in the win over the Buccaneers.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson had a tackle in the 16-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday.
Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF
Moseley saw time on defense but did not record a stat in the 31-13 win over the Falcons.
Finally let’s end this week's Vols in the pros with those specialists on special teams.
Dustin Colquitt - P, CLE
Colquitt made his season debut on Sunday for the Browns and punted the ball 7 times for an average of 44.7 yards a punt in the loss to the Raiders.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 3 times for an average of 53 yards in the win over the Jets.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox once again had a perfect day snapping the ball for the Titans in the loss to the Steelers.