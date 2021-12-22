UT vs. South Carolina
Jauan Jennings, #15, finds open field during the game against South Carolina at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
 Lucas Swinehart / Daily Beacon

In week 15 of the NFL season, games were moved around due to COVID-19 and rosters were shaken up. 

One thing stayed constant – former Vols performed at a high level. 

Let’s begin this week's Vols in the pros with the offensive players.

Jauan Jennings - WR, SF

Jennings continues to cement himself in the 49ers receiving core. 

He received a career-high in targets with six and caught three of them for 28 yards. He also hauled in his third career touchdown in the 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Marquez Callaway - WR, NO

Callaway had himself a productive day against the Buccaneers.

The Saints wideout recorded a career-high in receiving yards with 112 on his second most receptions in his career with 6. 

Alvin Kamara - RB, NO

Kamara was boggled up by the Buccaneers defense on Sunday night. 

The Saint tailback tallied only 18 yards on the ground on 11 attempts. He also caught 2 passes for 13 yards in the 9-0 win over Tampa Bay. 

Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL

Patterson had an off day versus the 49ers. 

The Atlanta running back racked up 18 yards on 11 attempts and had 2 receptions for 5 yards in the loss to San Francisco.

Josh Palmer - WR, LAC

After his career day in week 14, Palmer only had one reception for 15 yards against the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Jakob Johnson - FB, NE

Johnson did not record a stat on offense for the Patriots, but he recorded a tackle on special teams in the 27-17 loss to the Colts.

Trey Smith - OG, KC

Smith played every snap on offense for the Chiefs in the 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday night. 

Now let’s move on to the defense. 

Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB, DET

Reeves-Maybin racked up 5 tackles in the upset 30-12 win over the Cardinals.

Derek Barnett - DE, PHI

Barnett participated in the first Tuesday night game of the season against Washington and recorded 3 tackles in the 27-17 win. 

Darell Taylor - OLB, SEA 

Taylor also had a Tuesday night affair with the Rams and racked up 2 tackles in the 20-10 loss.

Justin Coleman - DB, MIA

Coleman recorded 2 tackles for the Dolphins in the 31-24 win over the Jets.

Kyle Phillips - DE, NYJ

Phillips saw time on defense but did not record a stat for the Jets in the loss to the Dolphins. 

Cameron Sutton - DB, PIT

Sutton tallied 3 tackles in the 19-13 win over the Titans. 

Shy Tuttle - DT, NO

Tuttle racked up 2 tackles in the win over the Buccaneers. 

Malik Jackson - DT, CLE

Jackson had a tackle in the 16-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday. 

Emmanuel Moseley - DB, SF

Moseley saw time on defense but did not record a stat in the 31-13 win over the Falcons.

Finally let’s end this week's Vols in the pros with those specialists on special teams.

Dustin Colquitt - P, CLE

Colquitt made his season debut on Sunday for the Browns and punted the ball 7 times for an average of 44.7 yards a punt in the loss to the Raiders.

Michael Palardy - P, MIA

Palardy punted the ball 3 times for an average of 53 yards in the win over the Jets.

Morgan Cox - LS, TEN

Cox once again had a perfect day snapping the ball for the Titans in the loss to the Steelers.

 

UT Sponsored Content