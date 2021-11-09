Week nine in the NFL for former Vols was headlined by a battle between NFC South foes down in New Orleans.
Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway battled in the NFC South showdown, as all three balled out for their squads.
Let’s see how they performed and what other VFLs did on the offensive side of the ball.
Cordarrelle Patterson - RB, ATL
In his 9th season, Patterson continues his impressive run for the Falcons. He could only muster 10 yards on 9 rushing attempts, but he dominated in the win versus the Saints through the air. Patterson caught 6 balls for 126 yards and a touchdown. His receiving total was his second-best performance yardage-wise in his career, since his career-high back in his rookie season, which was 141 yards. Through eight games, Patterson already has a career-high in rushing yards for the season with 278 and is 10 yards away from breaking his career-high in receiving yards.
Alvin Kamara - RB, NO
Kamara filled up the stat sheet in his own right Sunday afternoon. He ran the ball for 50 yards on 13 carries, with a touchdown and hauled in 4 catches for 54 yards in the heartbreaking loss to the Saints.
Marquez Callaway - WR, NO
Callaway did not rack up as many yards as his counterparts did, but he did grab a touchdown on 3 receptions for 25 yards in the 27-25 loss to the Falcons.
John Kelly - RB, CLE
The Cleveland running back did not see any snaps on offense, but he did receive some time on special teams in the battle for Ohio versus the Bengals.
Jakob Johnson - FB, NE
Johnson saw some playing time on offense and on special teams in the victory over the Panthers.
Jauan Jennings - WR, SF
Jennings had an uneventful day for San Francisco, as he played on offense and on special teams, but he was unable to record a catch in the 31-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Josh Palmer - WR, LAC
After scoring his first career touchdown in week eight, Palmer was unable to find the end zone but he did haul in 2 catches for 22 yards in the victory over the Eagles.
Trey Smith - OG, KC
Smith continues to solidify his position upfront for the Chiefs, playing every offensive snap in the 13-7 victory over the Packers.
Now let’s check out the defense.
Shy Tuttle - DT, NO
The lone former Vol on defense in the NFC South showdown had himself a productive day as well, with 3 tackles, including one of those for a loss in the defeat against Atlanta.
Malik Jackson - DT, CLE
Jackson was unable to record a stat on defense, but he did see time on defense as well as special teams in the 41-16 win over the Bengals.
Cameron Sutton - CB, PIT
Sutton picked up 3 tackles in the win on Monday Night Football versus the Bears.
Derek Barnett - DE, PHI
Barnett tallied 2 tackles in the 27-24 loss to the Chargers.
Emmanuel Mosley - DB, SF
The 49ers defensive back racked up 5 tackles, with one of those for loss in the defeat against the Cardinals.
Justin Coleman - DB, MIA
Coleman picked up his first interception of the season versus the Texans, and he also racked up a pass breakup.
Finally, let’s see how those specialists did on special teams.
Michael Palardy - P, MIA
Palardy punted the ball 5 times for the Dolphins for an average of 41 yards in the 17-9 win over the Texans.
Morgan Cox - LS, TEN
Cox once again snapped the ball exquisitely for the Titans, as every snap was perfect in the 28-16 win over the Rams.